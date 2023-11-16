Posted in: NBC, Preview, TV | Tagged: Christopher Meloni, elliot stabler, Law & Order, organized crime, stabler

Law & Order: OC Season 4 Introducing Elliot Staber's Brothers: Report

Reports are NBC's Christopher Meloni-starring Law & Order: Organized Crime will introduce two of Elliot Stabler's brothers during Season 4.

With the SAG-AFTRA strike over (as members vote to ratify their potential new three-year agreement), a number of productions are getting back underway – including NBC's Christopher Meloni-starring Law & Order: Organized Crime. With a fourth season set for a midseason return, the spinoff not only sees John Shiban (Ozark) taking over as the show's sixth showrunner but also appears ready to introduce us to more members of Det. Elliot Stabler's (Meloni) family. Though neither Wolf Entertainment nor NBC commented on the article, TVLine is reporting that Stabler's brothers, Randall & Joe Jr., are set to be introduced. Here's a look at a breakdown of the character descriptions:

Joe Jr. is the youngest brother, who spent 15-ish years in the Army before being dishonorably discharged (though he hasn't said exactly why). He now works for a British wine merchant, doing a little of this, a little of that — and there's something about the work that makes him ashamed to come face-to-face with Elliot, his hero. Randall is Elliot's older brother, who left the family when he was young and created a thriving career for himself as a real estate developer. But he and Elliot have a long-standing tension stemming from an event involving their father.

Created by Emmy Award-winning producer Dick Wolf, "Law & Order: Organized Crime," now in its third season, follows the detectives of the Organized Crime Control Bureau as they work to dismantle New York City's most vicious and violent illegal enterprises. Christopher Meloni stars as Det. Elliot Stabler, who returned to the NYPD after a decade away and must rebuild his life after a devastating personal loss. Meloni first played the role as an original cast member on "Law & Order: SVU." Stabler's sergeant and partner, Ayanna Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt), leads the task force with skillful authority, a vast knowledge of underground crime syndicates and a long-game strategy to take them down from the inside. Observant and deceivingly smart, Jet Slootmaekers (Ainsley Seiger) utilizes her tech expertise and hacking skills to give the team a leg up on striking their target. New to the task force, Detectives Jamie Whelan (Brent Antonello) and Bobby Reyes (Rick Gonzalez) must think on their feet and quickly adapt their police training to the complexities of Organized Crime investigations.

NBC's Law & Order: Organized Crime is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment. Wolf, Sean Jablonski, Bryan Goluboff, Barry O'Brien, John Polson, Paul Cabbad, Arthur Forney, Christopher Meloni, and Peter Jankowski serve as executive producers.

