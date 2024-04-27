Posted in: Collectibles, Gentle Giant | Tagged: gentle giant ltd, star wars

Beware the Wampa as Gentle Giant Debuts A Deadly Star Wars Statue

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Gentle Giant Ltd. as they debut their latest set of limited edition Star Wars statues

Article Summary Gentle Giant Ltd. unveils a new Wampa Mini Bust from The Empire Strikes Back.

Limited edition Star Wars collectible, only 1,000 pieces available.

This highly detailed statue stands at 7.5” and is priced at $224.99.

Pre-order now for a January 2025 release — secure yours today!

Rebels will want to be sure that they do not lose their arm with this new Star Wars statue as The Wampa has arrived. A brand new limited edition statue from Gentle Giant Ltd. has come to life, and the fearsome creature from the Star Wars universe is here. First appearing in Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back, this beast is a native to the ice planet Hoth. The Wampa is a carnivorous predator known for its monster's size, terrifying appearance, and distinctive white fur and horns. These creatures can easily knock you right off a Tauntaun and steal you away for lunch, if you are caught unaware.

Gentle Giant has faithfully captured the icy horror seen in the Empire Strikes Back with their new Wampa Mini Bust. Coming in at 7.5" tall and limited to only 1,000 pieces, this statue will make sure any Rebel is careful when patrolling outside the Rebel Alliance's Echo Base. From its menacing claws, sharp teeth, and wavy fur, this beauty will surely be a fun and deadly addition to any Star Wars collection. Gentle Giant Ltd. has this Wampa bust priced at $224.99, it is set for a January 2025 release. Pre-orders are already live online and can also be sourced at your Local Comic Book Store.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back – Wampa Mini Bust

"A Gentle Giant Ltd. release! Welcome to Hoth! One of Hoth's most unfriendly – and anxiously awaited! – inhabitants is joining the 1/6 scale line of mini-busts from GG LTD! Standing approximately 7.5 inches tall, this massive bust will tower over the rest of your Star Wars characters while baring its teeth and claws. Limited to only 1,000 pieces, it features detailed sculpting and paint applications, and sits atop a black pedestal. It comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!