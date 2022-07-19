Law & Order: Organized Crime Crew Member Shot, Killed on NY Set

Less than a week after the start of filming on the third season of NBC's Christopher Meloni-starring Law & Order: Organized Crime, a 31-year-old parking enforcement worker who was a member of the production crew was shot and killed while sitting in a car on the NYC set. According to police reports, the victim (not named as of this writing) was sitting in a vehicle in Greenpoint this morning when he was shot around 5:15 am. After being taken to the hospital, he was pronounced dead around 6 am ET (with no arrest made as of this writing). "We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result. We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate. Our hearts go out to his family and friends, and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time," an NBC & Universal Television spokeswoman said in a released statement.

On Thursday, September 22, Dick Wolf's "Law & Order" franchise officially takes over NBC's Thursday night with a trifecta line-up. First up, we have the Sam Waterston-starring Law & Order returning for Season 22 at 8 p.m., followed by the 24th season of the Mariska Hargitay-starring SVU at 9 p.m. And then things wrap up with the third season of Meloni's spinoff at 10 p.m. Now here's a look back at Meloni's Instagram post from Wednesday signaling the start of work on the third season:

Created by Emmy Award-winning producer Dick Wolf, "Law & Order: Organized Crime" follows the detectives of the Organized Crime Control Bureau as they work to dismantle New York City's most vicious and violent illegal enterprises. Christopher Meloni stars as Det. Elliot Stabler, who returns to the NYPD after a decade away and must rebuild his life after a devastating personal loss. Meloni first played the role as an original cast member on "Law & Order: SVU." Stabler's sergeant and partner, Ayanna Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt), leads the task force with skillful authority, a vast knowledge of underground crime syndicates and a long-game strategy to take them down from the inside. Observant and deceivingly smart, Jet Slootmaekers (Ainsley Seiger) utilizes her tech expertise and hacking skills to give the team a leg up on striking their target.

Wolf, Chaiken, Fred Berner, Terry Miller, Arthur Forney, and Peter Jankowski are executive producers for this season. Law & Order: Organized Crime is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.