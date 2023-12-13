Posted in: NBC, Peacock, Preview, TV | Tagged: Law & Order, law & order: organized crime, nbc, organized crime

Law & Order: Organized Crime: Dean Norris Set as Stabler's Brother

Dean Norris (Breaking Bad) has reportedly joined NBC's Law & Order: Organized Crime as Stabler's (Christopher Meloni) older brother.

With only a little more than a month to go until executive producer Dick Wolf's "Law & Order" universe returns to NBC, we've got some major casting news to pass along concerning the Christopher Meloni-starring Law & Order: Organized Crime. Back in November, reports hit that the series will introduce us to more members of Det. Elliot Stabler's (Meloni) family. Though neither Wolf Entertainment nor NBC commented at the time, it was reported that Stabler's brothers, Randall & Joe Jr., were set to make their on-screen debut. Now, TVLine is reporting that Dean Norris (Breaking Bad, Under the Dome) has been tapped for a major recurring role for a multi-episode arc. Norris has reportedly been tapped to play Randall Stabler, Stabler's older brother who left the family when he was young and now is a successful real estate developer – but Randall has a long-standing tension with Elliot resulting from an event involving their father.

In addition, initial reporting describes Stabler's other brother, Joe Jr., as being the youngest brother, who spent 15-ish years in the Army before being dishonorably discharged (though he hasn't said exactly why). He now works for a British wine merchant, doing a little of this, a little of that — and there's something about the work that makes him ashamed to come face-to-face with Elliot, his hero. There is still no word yet when it comes to casting Joe Jr. – though with filming currently underway, an announcement this week would definitely not be surprising.

With a fourth season of "Organized Crime" set for its midseason return in January, the spinoff also sees John Shiban (Ozark) taking over as the show's sixth showrunner. Now, here's a look at the trailer for the returns of Law & Order, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and Law & Order: Organized Crime – all set for Thursday, January 18th:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!