Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5 E05: "Lago D'Averno" Sneak Peek

Check out a sneak peek at this week's episode of Peacock's Christopher Meloni-starring Law & Order: Organized Crime, S05E05: "Lago D’Averno."

Welcome back to our weekly look at what's ahead with the fifth season of Dick Wolf, Ilene Chaiken, and Matt Olmstead's Christopher Meloni-starring Law & Order: Organized Crime. This week, Eli (Nicky Torchia) gets a lot more than he was expecting during his first raid for the NYPD – not exactly making things easier for him on the family front. Meanwhile, Stabler's investigation could bring a certain someone back from out of the shadows – and that does not bode well for the team's safety. Here's a look at the official overview and a sneak peek at what S05E05: "Lago D'Averno" has to offer, with the episode set to hit Peacock screens this Thursday, May 8th.

Law & Order: Organized Crime S05E05 "Lago D'Averno" Preview

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5 Episode 5: "Lago D'Averno" – Eli (Nicky Torchia) is thrown into the deep end on his first NYPD raid, putting him at greater odds with Stabler (Christopher Meloni) and his family. Stabler's investigation forces the Camorra's leader to come out of hiding and leads the team into mortal danger. Written by John Shiban and Liz Segal.

In Law & Order: Organized Crime, Meloni stars as Det. Elliot Stabler – who returned to New York after a decade abroad to rebuild his life following a devastating personal loss. As lead detective in Sgt. Ayanna Bell's (Danielle Moné Truitt) Organized Crime Control Bureau, he works to dismantle New York's most vicious and violent illegal enterprises while fending off dangers that often follow him home.

Helping to expose the dark and complex criminal world of their targets are undercover expert Bobby Reyes (Rick Gonzalez) and tech genius Jet Slootmaekers (Ainsley Seiger). While on assignment, Stabler leans on his brother Randall (Dean Norris) to keep the Stabler family safe and thriving.

The upcoming fifth season will explore the dangerous worlds of cross-border smuggling, high-tech domestic terrorism, and a crime family intent on repaying Stabler for the injury he inflicted on them in Rome. As his worlds collide, Stabler will put everything on the line to protect the vulnerable and fight for justice.

Ellen Burstyn makes her return as Bernadette Stabler this season. In addition, we learned near the end of January that Jason Patric (FOX's Wayward Pines) was set for the recurring role of Detective Tim McKenna. Created by Emmy Award-winning executive producers Dick Wolf and Ilene Chaiken and executive producer Matt Olmstead, Peacock's Law & Order: Organized Crime sees Wolf, Meloni, Olmstead (Eps. 507-510), John Shiban, Mike Slovis, Peter Jankowski, and Tim Walsh (Ep. 510) serving as executive producers. The streaming series stems from Universal Television (UTV), in association with Wolf Entertainment.

