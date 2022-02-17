Law & Order Season 21 Official Trailer Brings Back Our OG "Dun-Dun"

Next week, Dick Wolf's "Law & Order Thursdays" brings together the Mariska Hargitay-starring SVU, the Christopher Meloni-starring Organized Crime, and the Sam Waterston-starring Law & Order on one night. Up until now, viewers have had a chance to meet the cast of the long-running franchise's return season: Waterston/DA Jack McCoy, Anthony Anderson'/Det. Kevin Bernard, Jeffrey Donovan/NYPD detective Frank Cosgrove, Hugh Dancy/Assistant DA Nathan Price, Camryn Manheim/Lieutenant Kate Dixon, and Odelya Halevi/Assistant DA Samantha Maroun. Now you're going to get a chance to see them in action with a look at the official Season 21 trailer.

Now here's a look at the official trailer for Law & Order, set to return for Season 21 on Thursday, February 24, for the kick-off of "Law & Order Thursdays":

Wolf and showrunner Rick Eid executive produce the new season alongside Wolf Entertainment's Arthur Forney and Peter Jankowski; Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group) produce in association with Wolf Entertainment.

"Very few casting announcements have ever given me this much pleasure," said Wolf in a statement when the news was first released. "Since day one, Sam has had perfect pitch when it comes to Jack McCoy as a character who both reflects and expands our ability to understand the law. He is the ultimate conscience of the show and I look forward to him emulating the career of New York District Attorney Robert Morgenthau, who served until he was 90. With both Sam and Anthony (Anderson) returning, it shows that the 21st season is merely a continuation of where we left off." The revived series will continue its classic bifurcated format and will once again follow "the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders." Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television & Streaming, said when the news of the series return was first announced, "'Law & Order' is quite simply one of the most iconic shows in television history, and the idea of continuing its legacy and partnering with Dick on an all-new season is nothing short of exhilarating. This is great news for NBC as well as TV fans everywhere."