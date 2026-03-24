Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: daredevil: born again

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Ep Titles Released; NYC Launch Images

Here's the release schedule/episode titles for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, along with an image gallery from Monday's big NYC event.

Article Summary Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 release schedule and episode titles fully revealed ahead of premiere.

Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio return as Daredevil and Kingpin in a high-stakes new season.

Major NYC launch event saw stars and creators celebrate the upcoming Disney+ superhero series.

Jessica Jones makes a long-awaited comeback with surprises teased for her time since we last saw her.

Tonight's the night, folks! That's right, the second season of Showrunner Dario Scardapane and Marvel Television's Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil) and Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin)-starring Daredevil: Born Again gets unleashed across Disney+ screens. With only hours to go, we've got some important intel to pass along – namely, the season's release schedule and episode titles. Here's a look:

In addition, we have a sample of red carpet images from Monday night's big premiere launch event in New York City. Cox and D'Onofrio were joined by Deborah Ann Woll, Wilson Bethel, Ayelet Zurer, Margarita Levieva, Elden Henson, Matthew Lillard, Michael Gandolfini, Nikki M. James, Camila Rodriguez, Ashley Marie Ortiz, Zabryna Guevara, Arty Froushan, Genneya Walton, and many others. Here's a look:

In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell's Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil. But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin's corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild. Returning to the series are Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk, Wilson Bethel as Benjamin Poindexter/Bullseye, and Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn. This season also marks the long-awaited return of Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones and introduces Matthew Lillard as the mysterious Mr. Charles.

Daredevil: Born Again S02: Winderbaum on Jessica Jones/Time Jump

Checking in with The Official Marvel Podcast hosts Victoria Ying and Langston Belton earlier this month, Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios' Head of Television, Streaming & Animation, teased where Matt and Fisk find themselves heading into Season 2, and that viewers should pay attention to what Ritter's Jessica Jones has been up to since we last saw her.

Regarding what's ahead for Matt, Winderbaum notes that he's "in a completely different reality now," finding himself "fighting the power in a massive way." For Fisk, it will be about "the trappings of power and how hard it is to hold on to that power once you have it. When power is your only motivation." Matt's biggest obstacle from the start? Getting a lot of different folks who want to take down Fisk on the same page. "You know, it's one thing for like a bunch of people to point in Kingpin's direction and say that guy's bad, but it's another thing to get everybody on the same page. It's really fun to watch him try to do that. But he's got a great partner in Karen Page [Deborah Ann Woll]. So, I'm very excited for people to see that, too," Winderbaum added.

As for the eagerly anticipated return of Ritter's Jessica Jones, Winderbaum teased that Daredevil: Born Again viewers will be in for "a lot of very cool surprises" when it comes to what Jessica has been up to. "It was so exciting when she [Ritter] walked on set for the first time in the leather jacket and the boots, and you're like, 'There she is,'" Winderbaum said. "What's really fun, and I'm not going to spoil anything, but what's really fun about that character is the time jump from the last time we saw her. It's been a while. So, we're reestablishing this character and catching the audience up to what the hell she's been up to. And that is filled with a lot of very cool surprises."

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