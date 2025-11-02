Posted in: NBC, TV | Tagged: law & order: special victims unit, svu

Law & Order SVU Star Mariska Hargitay on Trading Comedy for Benson

Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay discusses her initial pursuit of comedy and what led her down a dramatic path to Olivia Benson.

Article Summary Mariska Hargitay originally aimed for comedy roles, auditioning for sitcoms like Seinfeld and Friends.

Her path shifted to drama with the iconic role of Olivia Benson on Law & Order: SVU in 1999.

Hargitay credits a psychic's advice with influencing her move from Los Angeles to New York.

Despite her fame on SVU, Hargitay still dreams of returning to comedy in future projects.

Long before Mariska Hargitay became the centerpiece of NBC's longest-running prime-time series in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, the actress initially attempted to forge her path into comedy, making her on-screen debut in the 1984 horror comedy classic Ghoulies. As she was trying to get noticed in Hollywood and working her way up, the actress took opportunities wherever they came with comedies and dramas across TV and film, appearing in shows like Falcon Crest, Baywatch, Wiseguy, and Thirtysomething before focusing more on comedy with appearances on NBC's Seinfeld and The Single Guy, ABC's Ellen, and even a stint on CBS's Can't Hurry Love. She would find her calling as Detective, now Captain Olivia Benson on SVU since the police procedural's premiere in 1999, appearing in 579 of the 583 episodes across all 27 seasons. Hargitay appeared on the Good Hang podcast to reflect on her struggles in comedy before destiny had other plans.

Mariska Hargitay on Finding Law & Order: SVU from Her Path in Comedy

"I did a lot of comedy auditions," Hargitay told host Amy Poehler. "I did 'Seinfeld' and I did 'Single Guy,' and I tested for 'Friends' so many times. I think for Monica (which would be played by Courtney Cox). I always thought I would end up being on a sitcom or doing comedy." Even when dramatic opportunities came her way, the actress was insistent, "I was like, I want to do drama, but it has to be funny because that's what I felt like my gifts were… [I would tell people], 'I'm going to be a comedian because I'm funny and I'm pretty.'"

Hargitay's run on SVU is unprecedented on so many levels, not only because she partnered with Christopher Meloni's Det. Elliot Stabler for 12 seasons before he departed, but also because she remained with the series through several cast changes (with Ice-T's Det/Sgt Fin Tutuola along for the ride since season two). Even as Meloni found his way back to the franchise in season 22, he would front a separate series in Organized Crime, making occasional appearances since season 25. Hargitay's Benson is also the longest-running character in the history of live-action primetime TV. To change that mindset of a comedy-driven future, the actress sought advice.

"I'm in L.A., [a] struggling actor [wondering] what am I going to do?" Hargitay said. "I came to New York, which I did three times a year, to see theater. And then I met with this psychic. Everyone said to me, 'Oh my gosh, Mariska, you have to meet with this psychic. He's amazing.' … I drove out somewhere on Long Island to this man, and I went there and he started saying all this amazing stuff to me. I was listening to him really intently, like this. He said to me… 'You see that face you're doing right now? You see that face?' I said, 'Yeah.' He goes, 'You're going to be famous for that face. You're moving to New York and you're gonna be famous for that face.' I said, 'Uh, no.' I live in L.A. and I'm going to be a comedian. Six months later, swear to God… I got 'SVU.'"

Hargitay did do some comedy during her time on SVU with an uncredited appearance on NBC's Saturday Night Live in an uncredited appearance and on 2008's The Love Guru as herself in another uncredited appearance…well, the less said about that ill-fated Mike Myers vehicle, the better. I mean, 25+ years on SVU, I think there's SOMEONE out there who can give Hargitay finally make her comedy dreams come true, even in a limited series? I mean, at the very least, she'd be perfect for Only Murders in the Building. Are you listening, Hulu? SVU airs on Thursdays on NBC. For more on Hargitay, you can check out the complete episode.



