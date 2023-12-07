Posted in: NBC, Peacock, Preview, TV | Tagged: dick wolf, Law & Order, nbc, organized crime, preview, svu

Law & Order Thursday Trailer Teases Franchise's Return This January

Here's a trailer for the return of "Law & Order" Thursday teading the original series, SVU, and Organized Crime. Here's a look!

Article Summary "Law & Order" Thursday returns January 18th with three series airing back to back.

Jeffrey Donovan exits "Law & Order" Season 23 over creative differences.

Reid Scott joins the cast, with details on his NYPD detective role under wraps.

"Organized Crime" Season 4 to introduce Det. Stabler's family, with new showrunner.

Not long after the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes wrapped (and SAG-AFTRA having now ratified a new three-year deal), we learned when the Sam Waterston-starring Law & Order, Mariska Hargitay-starring Law & Order: SVU, and Christopher Meloni-starring Law & Order: Organized Crime. Now, we're getting a look at the trailer for the return of "'Law & Order' Thursdays" beginning on January 18th – with the original series at 8 p.m., SVU at 9 p.m., and Organized Crime at 10 p.m.

Last month, the news came down that Jeffrey Donovan's Det. Frank Cosgrove will not be returning to NBC's Law & Order when it returns next month for its 23rd season over "creative reasons." Not long after, we learned that Reid Scott (Veep, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) joined the cast as an NYPD detective – though further details weren't made available. Scott joins a cast that includes Waterston, Jeffrey Donovan, Camryn Manheim, Hugh Dancy, Odelya Halevi, and Mehcad Brooks.

With a fourth season of "Organized Crime" set for its midseason return in January, the spinoff will see John Shiban (Ozark) taking over as the show's sixth showrunner. In addition, reports are that the series will introduce us to more members of Det. Elliot Stabler's (Meloni) family. Though neither Wolf Entertainment nor NBC commented on the article, TVLine reported that Stabler's brothers, Randall & Joe Jr., are set to be introduced. Here's a look at the reported character breakdown:

Joe Jr. is the youngest brother, who spent 15-ish years in the Army before being dishonorably discharged (though he hasn't said exactly why). He now works for a British wine merchant, doing a little of this, a little of that — and there's something about the work that makes him ashamed to come face-to-face with Elliot, his hero. Randall is Elliot's older brother, who left the family when he was young and created a thriving career for himself as a real estate developer. But he and Elliot have a long-standing tension stemming from an event involving their father.

