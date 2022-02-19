Law & Order: Vincent D'Onofrio Still Has Some "Criminal Intent" In Him

When Disney+ & Marvel Studios' Hawkeye made Vincent D'Onofrio's return as Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin in the current MCU official, it was great to see an actor getting a chance to return to a role he was born to play. But it doesn't look like that's the only beloved role that the actor has an interest in revisiting. With February 24th bringing the start of "Law & Order Thursdays" on NBC with the return of the Sam Waterston-starring Law & Order for its 21st season along with the Mariska Hargitay-starring Law & Order: SVU and the Christopher Meloni-starring Law & Order: Organized Crime, it felt like the right time for someone to speak up in support of the spinoff that we hold close to our hearts, Law & Order: Criminal Intent. Thankfully, someone took to Twitter to ask "The Powers That Be" if there could be a "Criminal Intent" reboot or at least a limited streaming series/film considered. And thankfully, they tagged D'Onofrio because he responded.

Running for 10 seasons (195 episodes) from 2001-2011 on NBC and then USA Network, the "Law & Order" franchise spinoff series saw D'Onforio portraying brilliantly intuitive criminal profiler & investigator Det. Robert Goren, famously partnered with Kathryn Erbe's Alexandra Eames. One of the things we loved about the show was the columbo-like vibe D'Onofrio and Erbe brought to their dynamic and how that helped elevate the series beyond being "just another spinoff." So needless to say, we were excited to hear that D'Onofrio's interest in a return if Dick Wolf and his team are- here's a look at the actor's response (and we're really, really hoping Wolf is paying attention):

Yup i'm in if they want to do it. — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) February 19, 2022 Show Full Tweet

And because we're now in the mood to rewatch the first two seasons again, here's a little tribute to the series in the form of a look at the opening credits to the seventh season: