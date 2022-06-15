Legacies: Joseph Morgan Shares Poetic Words with Fans; Finale Preview

As series finales go, viewers of "The Vampire Diaries" second spinoff (following The Originals) Legacies didn't need anything else added to S04E16 "Just Don't Be A Stranger, Okay?" for it to be an emotional gut-punch. I mean, we're talking about a series universe that encompassed three series and 13 years. But just in case, fans learned heading into the weekend that Joseph Morgan's Klaus Mikaelson would be returning. Needless to say, the news was met with excitement as fans were speculating on how this is all going to work and what that family reunion is going to be like. Now, with a day to go until the series ends its run, Morgan has some poetic words to share with the fans that have remained dedicated for over a decade.

Here's a look at Morgan's Instagram post from this afternoon expressing his feelings about his return & the series ending:

"A last word

Letting go is hard

Words cannot express

A bond this deep

You have been there

Standing beside me

&

Feeling what I feel

Over and over

Rolling waves of emotion

Emptiness filled

Visceral, tangible

Each moment meaningful

Remember what we shared"

And here's a look at Morgan's Instagram post from the past week confirming his return for the series finale:

And now here's a look at the preview images, overview, and promo released by The CW for the series finale of Legacies:

Legacies Season 4 Episode 16 "Just Don't Be A Stranger, Okay?": WELCOME HOME – Hope (Danielle Rose Russell), Lizzie (Jenny Boyd), MG (Quincy Fouse), Kaleb (Chris Lee), Jed (Ben Levin), Cleo (Omono Okojie), and Alaric (Matthew Davis) reflect on recent events and what comes next for each of them. Hope and Lizzie each find solace from unexpected yet welcome sources. Also starring Aria Shaghasemi and Leo Howard. The episode was written by Julie Plec & Brett Matthews and directed by Michael A. Allowitz.

Set in The Salvatore Boarding School for the Young & Gifted, and within "The Vampire Diaries" universe, LEGACIES tells the ongoing story of a new generation of supernatural students as they learn what it means to be special in a world that wouldn't understand their gifts. In season two, Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell) returned to a world that had forgotten she ever existed and reunited with her former Headmaster, Alaric Saltzman (Matthew Davis). Working together, Hope and Dr. Saltzman ultimately rejoined The Salvatore School to lead their Super Squad of powerful vampires, witches and werewolves, including Lizzie & Josie Saltzman (Jenny Boyd & Kaylee Bryant), MG (Quincy Fouse), Rafael (Peyton Alex Smith) and Kaleb (Chris Lee) and even a Phoenix, her true love Landon (Aria Shahghasemi), into battle against a dizzying horde of fantastic and deadly monsters birthed from the Malivore Pit … and their old nemesis, The Necromancer, who was determined to resurrect Malivore.

The CW's Legacies is from Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios in association with My So-Called Company, with executive producers Julie Plec (The Vampire Diaries), Brett Matthews (The Vampire Diaries), Leslie Morgenstein (The Vampire Diaries, Pretty Little Liars), and Gina Girolamo (The Originals).