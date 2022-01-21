Legends of Tomorrow S07E11 "Rage Against the Machines" Images Released

For those of you who were able to check out the full overview for The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow S07E11 "Rage Against the Machines" (screening February 2nd) that was made available last week, then you know that Matt Letscher would be reprising his role as Eobard Thawne aka Reverse-Flash. So what that means is that in the overview for January 26th's S07E10 "The Fixed Point" where it talks about Sara (Caity Lotz) looking to create an aberration that will draw out their robo-duplicates and give them a chance to take back the Waverider? Well, it looks like it's Thawne (who was last seen on "Legends" during the second season) who will be the one who helps them send up a massive signal by breaking a fixed point in time. Now, we have the official set of preview images for "Rage Against the Machine"- and although we're not getting a look at Thawne (at least, not yet) we are getting a look at Gwyn (Matt Ryan) stepping up his game as a leader:

Here's a look at the newest teaser for the seventh season of The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow, followed by the Thawne-revealing overview for S07E11 "Rage Against the Machines" (set to run on Wednesday, February 2nd):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: DC's Legends of Tomorrow | Time To Make History | Season Trailer | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tz4LGbZ_6yE)

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 Episode 11 "Rage Against the Machines": INFILTRATING – With the help of Eobard Thawne (guest star Matt Letscher,) the Legends break a fixed point, creating an aberration that will attract the Evil Waverider. The Legends are soon shocked at who has been hunting them and Sara (Caity Lotz) tries to negotiate which doesn't go as planned. Seemingly out of options, Gwyn (Matt Ryan) rises to the occasion by using his military experience and hatches a stealth plan. Meanwhile, Gary (Adam Tsekhman) helps Astra (Olivia Swann) realize what she is sidelining Gideon (Amy Pemberton) from the mission. Nick Zano, Jes Mccallan, Tala Ashe, Olivia Swann, Lisseth Chavez, and Shayan Sobhian also star. Jes Macallan directed the episode written by Mark Bruner & Mercedes Valle.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz as Sara Lance aka White Canary, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory aka Heat Wave, Nick Zano as Dr. Nate Heywood aka Steel, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie, Tala Ashe as Zari Tarazi, Matt Ryan as Constantine/Dr. Gwyn Davies, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk, Olivia Swann as Astra Logue, Adam Tsekhman as Gary Green, Amy Louise Pemberton as Gideon, Lisseth Chavez as Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz, Aliyah O'Brien as Kayla. Greg Berlanti, Phil Klemmer, Keto Shimizu, Grainne Godfree, and Sarah Schechter executive produce. Bonanza Productions Inc. produces, in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.