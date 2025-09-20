Posted in: Disney+, Star Wars, TV | Tagged: lego, star wars

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy: Eckstein on Ahsoka & HypeFriend!

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy star Ashley Eckstein spoke with Bleeding Cool about how she protected Ahsoka and her podcast, HypeFriend!

Ashley Eckstein has accomplished a lot in her career as an actress with nearly 25 years of experience. While she started in live-action with her start in the CBS drama JAG, her true calling was voiceovers in 2008, starting with The Replacements and her biggest signature role as Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars, starting with the animated feature and series The Clone Wars. With several projects, including multiple animated shows, specials, and films (including a vocal cameo in the live-action 2019 The Rise of Skywalker), Eckstein is still going strong 17 years later with the parody mashup miniseries LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Pieces of the Past on Disney+.

The series follows a young nerf-herder named Sig Greebling (Gaten Matarazzo) accidentally removes the Cornerstone, an ancient relic from an ancient Jedi Temple that can rewrite reality at will, which causes the "building blocks" of the galaxy to get mixed up, with characters, locations, species and institutions being changed beyond recognition, with all characters changing into alternate versions of themselves. Eckstein spoke to Bleeding Cool about how working with Ahsoka creator Dave Filoni through multiple projects guided her to gain wisdom to protect the character throughout the years, and she's embraced the character's virtues and molded it to the uplifting motivational podcast HypeFriend! with her best friend and Her Universe partner, Michael James Scott.

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy Star Ashley Eckstein on How Working with Dave Filoni Guided Her on Retaining Ahsoka's Spirit and Expanding It to Her Universe and 'HypeFriend!'

You mentioned earlier about being protective of Ahsoka. I was wondering if there was any point in this project and beyond where you had any doubts like, "I don't know if I should say this," or if you did it anyway and were glad it turned out the way it did.

That's a great question, because I've been doing Ahsoka's voice since the beginning in 2006, and for the most part, I have always worked with Dave Filoni, but there have been some projects where he wasn't there. I've always felt a massive obligation to protect the character, honor the character, and ask, "Is this how she would say it? Is this what she would say?"

In this case (with 'LEGO Star Wars'), I didn't have to worry about that at all. Not only were Dan and Benji a part of the session, but the whole producing team at Lucasfilm Animation, as well as several other people from Lucasfilm, including the Lucasfilm Story Group. I guess you could say "multiple keepers of the Holocron," who care about the character, the story, and they made sure it stayed true to not only Ahsoka, but also to the franchise. I was in good company, you could say, but I did get to have some fun with her, because remember, she is a brickhead.

You're 12 episodes in on 'HypeFriend!' and I was wondering how you feel it's coming along with Michael, since you told me previously that it took years to get it off the ground. Now that you're fully in it, does it feel like the weight is off your shoulders? What do you think you've excelled in, and what could be improved?

Great question, because [Michael and I] chatted right before we launched. Now out into the world, just like Her Universe, I call "Her Universe" my baby. I've birthed a new baby with 'HypeFriend!', and it's really exciting. You have an idea of what you want it to be, but then, when the fans jump on board and become a part of it with you, there is always change, and there are always new things for your life, "Oh my gosh! I didn't even think of that."

I would say the biggest thing is that we wanted to help. We wanted to combat this loneliness epidemic, and we want to start a friendship revolution, one HypeFriend at a time, and I'm pleased to share that that's happening. The feedback that we've been getting is incredible. We shared our podcast on [ABC's] 'Good Morning America,' and "we've welcomed (so many new people) to the neighborhood," as we say. They're sharing their feedback with us; they're sharing that 'HypeFriend!' is making a difference, they're reaching out to their friends, and they are getting together and connecting in person. They're also sharing a segment we have called "Hypes and Gripes," and they're sharing their hypes and gripes with us.

The unexpected thing I was doing for fun, but didn't think would catch on, is that we have a segment called "Ashley Bakes," because I love to bake, [but] I'm not always that good at it. I have some allergies, and oftentimes, I must bake vegan and gluten-free, and so Michael has agreed to try my bakes for better or for worse. Some of them are good, and some are complete disasters. People have really been enjoying "Ashley Bakes," so you never know, maybe I'll have a cooking show in my future. That wasn't on my bingo card.

It's funny what life turns out and you know, some of the biggest misfortunes become the biggest successes.

That segment was important for me to put in there because baking is also my love language. When I go over to a friend's house, I'll often bake something and bring it with me. You know the podcast is all about friendship. It's all about connecting. It's about how to build friendships and how to connect. That's one thing I do: I bake, and I bring people my baked goods, for better or for worse.

What's your most popular dish?

Well, my sweet potato brownies turned out really well, and I baked them quite a bit. I also use a brand called "Sweet Lauren's Cookies," but I like to experiment with them, so I will often doctor them up and make them my own. I would say brownies are my key, and if I want a safe option, I know I'm not going to mess up, I make a great vegan gluten-free brownie.

Well, Ashley, I want to thank you for your time. You do great, outstanding work. I'm certainly looking forward to seeing the next chapter of your Ahsoka story and 'HypeFriend!' All the best to you.

Thank you so much, Tom. Thank you for your time today, and thank you for being a HypeFriend.

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Pieces of the Past, which also stars Tony Revolori, Bobby Moynihan, Marsai Martin, Michael Cusack, Mark Hamill, Dan Stevens, and Ben Schwartz, is available on Disney+.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!