LeVar Burton Shills Ryan Reynolds' Gin After Jeopardy! Endorsement

Not far after the announcement that Internet fan favorite LeVar Burton won over Sony for a spot to guest host Jeopardy! in season 37, actor Ryan Reynolds went even further pitching the Star Trek: The Next Generation star to be the game show's next permanent host. "This needs to be a permanent gig," the Deadpool star tweeted. The Reading Rainbow host returned a favor promoting Reynolds' liquor Aviation Gin. In Reynolds' latest shameless plug, he writes, "Officially starting the @levarburton for literally everything campaign…"

Jeopardy! Guest Host LeVar Burton Ad for Ryan Reynolds' Aviation Gin

"Everybody's been saying how great LeVar Burton is so I decided to have him step in for me as spokesperson for Aviation Gin, LeVar," Reynolds said in the video. "Thanks, Ryan," Burton begins presumably poolside at his own home. "The smooth refreshing taste of Aviation American Gin." He picks up a glass, "for an out of this world gin and tonic" as he sips the glass, offers his expressions to the taste mugging up the camera with his raised eyebrow. The video cuts back to Reynolds. "Now that man is a god damn national treasure." It cuts to the title card of his brand with the voiceover continuing, "He's probably too good for us."

"What do you mean too good," Burton asks incredulously. "LeVar?" Reynolds in his shocked tone. "What? You can hear me? Usually, it's just me in here." "It's so dark," Burton said with the Hitman's Bodyguard's Wife star sneaks in "Welcome to hell," the Canuck playfully giggles. The video closes with a shot of Burton saying, "This isn't going to work out Ryan" before fading to black. At least it's a change of pace from Reynolds picking on his frienemy Hugh Jackman. I'll take "Most Random Viral Marketing Ads for 5, LeVar".