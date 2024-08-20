Posted in: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, TV, YouTube | Tagged: dnc, kamala harris, lil jon, tim walz, trump

Lil Jon, Georgia Turned Out for Harris/Walz at DNC Convention (VIDEO)

Atlanta rapper Lil Jon and Georgia's delegation just set a high bar for all future DNC and RNC state delegate roll calls - here's how...

Just this once, maybe we can put politics aside? Because during the second night of the DNC Convention for Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz, Georgia may have just set the new standard when it comes to state delegate roll calls for either the DNC or RNC. With a DJ introducing each state already creating a party atmosphere, Georgia elevated the game by having none other than rapper Lil Jon make his way down from the upper levels of the United Center to join Georgia's delegates – letting out a "YEEEEEEEAHHHHHHHHHH" to kick off a performance of "Turn Down for What." After that, it was all about nominating VP Harris – and for Lil Jon to officially incorporate VP Walz's name for "walls" in the lyrics for "Get Low" (you know it needed to happen).

Under the theme "For the People, For Our Future," the DNC Convention kicked off on Monday, August 19, and runs through Thursday, August 22, at the United Center in Chicago – with each themed night building towards introducing Vice President Harris and Governor Walz to the nation as they officially become the party's nominees for the fall presidential election.

On Monday, August 19, Tony Goldwyn (Scandal) hosted "For the People" night – with Ana Navarro (The View) set for "A Bold Vision for America's Future" tonight. Following that, Mindy Kaling (Velma) hosts Wednesday, August 21, with a night aimed at "A Fight for Our Freedoms" – with the convention wrapping up with Kerry Washington (Scandal) hosting "For Our Future" on Thursday, August 21.

Also, famous faces – including John Legend, Octavia Spencer, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and more – will be taking part in events and activities connected with the convention. In addition, a number of news networks will be broadcasting over the course of the four-day event – with CBS's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Comedy Central's The Daily Show broadcasting live from the Chicago-set DNC convention.

Co-Chairs for the 2024 Democratic National Convention include Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan (MN), The Honorable Mitch Landrieu (LA), Senator Cory Booker (NJ), and Representative Veronica Escobar (TX).

