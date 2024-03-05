Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: john wick, lionsgate, twilight

Lionsgate Television Shopping John Wick, Animated Twilight TV Series

Lionsgate Television is moving ahead with an animated series based on Stephanie Meyer's Twilight novels, as well as a John Wick series.

If Lionsgate has its way, the worlds of "Twilight" and "John Wick" will be expanding further into the television landscape. Earlier today, during a Q&A session at the Morgan Stanley media conference, Lionsgate Vice Chairman Michael Burns had some intel to offer on both franchises. "We're going to go out with the Twilight series, an animated series, I think there'll be a lot of interest in that," Burns shared. "I think we'll take one of our great action franchises starring Keanu Reeves; I think it'll be a television series." If the "Twilight" series sounds familiar, it was the one that was reported on in April 2023, with the project reportedly always intended to be an animated series. In case you're wondering why the effort? Based on Stephanie Meyer's novels, the "Twilight" film series wrapped in 2012 in a big way – with Breaking Dawn: Part 2 grossing more than $3.4B globally. Meanwhile, the first four entries in the Keanu Reeves-starring film franchise have a combined global box office pull of more than $1B.

The Continental: Ian McShane Is No Fan of "John Wick" Spinoff Series

Hitting the streaming service back in September 2023, Peacock & Lionsgate's The Continental focused on young Winston Scott (Colin Woodell, based on Ian McShane's character in the "John Wick" films) as he made his way through 1970's New York City to face a past he thought he had left behind. Over the course of three episodes, Winston charts a brutal path through the hotel's mysterious underworld in an attempt to seize the hotel – his future throne. Meant to offer some backstory and expand the "John Wick" universe, the special event series was met with a mixed reception. Unfortunately for the prequel series, one person who didn't watch it… doesn't have any intentions of watching it… and had some unkind words to share about it was none other than McShane.

Speaking with MovieWeb to promote his new film American Star, McShane didn't mince words when it came to his feelings on the spinoff series. "No, I wouldn't watch it. I have no intentions – nobody – I don't think Keanu [Reeves] watched it, neither has Chad [Stahelski]," the actor stated. "It had nothing to do with our movies. It's just a question of a TV company cashing in on the series and taking the option to [air?]. They never asked us about anything, so why would I be interested in seeing it? I'm afraid their arrogance in getting the show out is beyond me, so I wish them well. I think it's come and gone, hasn't it?"

