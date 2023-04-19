Twilight: Lionsgate Television Developing Stephenie Meyer Series Adapt Reports are Lionsgate Television is in early development on a series based on Stephenie Meyer's bestselling book series "The Twilight Saga."

Deep down, you knew it was going to happen. From "The Department of "When" & Not "If" This Will Happen," The Hollywood Reporter is reporting exclusively that Lionsgate Television is in early development on a series based on Stephenie Meyer's bestselling book series, "The Twilight Saga. How "early" is "early development"? At this point, there isn't a network/platform attached or a writer, with Lionsgate Television reportedly looking to have a writer and other production essentials in place before taking the project out to market. From the behind-the-scenes standpoint, Meyer is expected to be involved though nothing specific was announced regarding a title. In addition, Wyck Godfrey and Erik Feig are attached to executive produce the project. The duo should be pretty familiar with the story since it was Godfrey's Temple Hill banner that produced all five of the that Feig's Summit distributed. The film franchise would go on to collectively gross more than $3.4 billion globally, introduce the world to Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson & Taylor Lautner in a very big way, and become the second film franchise (aside from "Harry Potter") that SYFY leans on when they need to fill up a weekend's programming schedule. At the time of this writing, Lionsgate declined to comment on THR's reporting.

"I was terrified for days in advance before I saw 'Twilight' for the first time," Meyer shared with EW back in 2008. "I was so worried that it was going to be horrible and break my heart. I'd seen things that were really good, but for all the time I'd spent on the set, I'd probably seen 10 minutes of the movie altogether. So I asked if it was okay if some of my friends watch with me because I have these great friends who are really positive and they love everything! I was really worried about it, but we got in there, and they put it on and I had my paper and my pen because it was a rough cut, and I wanted to give feedback on things I felt needed to be changed. And I didn't write a single thing down because I was so involved. The characters were speaking the way they should, and the heart was there. I could have watched it all night in a loop if I could have."