Lisey's Story Trailer: Apple TV+Stephen King Adapt Sees June Debut

Earlier this year, Stephen King fans were treated to their first look at the bestselling author's and filmmaker J.J. Abrams ("Star Wars" and "Star Trek" franchises) upcoming adaptation of King's novel Lisey's Story. Now, they're getting a look at the Julianne Moore and Clive Owen starring series via the official trailer, with a two-episode opener set for next month. The series focuses on Lisey Landon (Moore) two years after the death of her husband, famous novelist Scott Landon (Owen). But a series of unsettling events will cause Lisey to face memories of her marriage that she has deliberately blocked out of her mind- memories that no longer want to stay buried.

Directed by Pablo Larraín (Jackie) with King adapting his own novel for streaming, Lisey's Story hails from Abrams' Bad Robot Productions and Warner Bros Television. King, Moore, and Larraín executive produce alongside Abrams, Ben Stephenson, and Juan de Dios Larraín. Joining Moore and Owen in the limited series are Joan Allen as Amanda Debuher, Dane DeHaan as Jim Dooley, Sung Kang as Officer Dan Boeckman, Jennifer Jason Leigh as Darla, and Ron Cephas Jones as Professor Dashmiel. Here's a look at the official trailer and overview for Lisey's Story, set premieres June 4 on Apple TV+:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Lisey's Story — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BqcI0kk-Cts)

Based on the novel by Stephen King, this terrifying thriller follows widow Lisey Landon (Julianne Moore) as a series of disturbing events revives memories of her marriage to author Scott Landon (Clive Owen) and the darkness that plagued him.

Published in October 2006 and the novel that King considers one of his favorites, Lisey's Story would go on to win the 2006 Bram Stoker Award for Best Novel and be nominated for the World Fantasy Award in 2007. An early excerpt from the novel (the short story "Lisey and the Madman") was published in 2004's McSweeney's Enchanted Chamber of Astonishing Stories and was nominated for the 2004 Bram Stoker Award for Best Long Fiction.