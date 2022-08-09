Locke and Key Season 3 Teaser: Return to Key House for One Final Ride

This is it. After two seasons' worth of triumph and tragedy, it all comes down to this. With Netflix and co-showrunners & EPs Carlton Cuse & Meredith Averill's series adaptation of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez's comic book series Locke & Key ready to drop its third and final season this Wednesday, viewers are being treated to what could be the final teaser before the series begins its end-run (extended preview don't count, and we might get one of those later on). And if you were looking for a down-and-dirty rundown of just how magically epic and dangerously deadly this season looks to be, look no further than the clip below.

With the series returning on August 10th for its third & final season, here's a look back at the newest teaser as well as the previously-released teaser for Netflix's Locke & Key:

Tomorrow we head back to Key House for one final ride🗝Are you ready to unlock Season 3? pic.twitter.com/i7yiceuOeZ — Locke & Key (@lockekeynetflix) August 9, 2022 Show Full Tweet

The Locke family uncovers more magic within Keyhouse, while a new threat — the most dangerous one yet — looms in Matheson with plans of his own for the keys. From Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) and Meredith Averill (The Haunting of Hill House), Locke & Key is a coming-of-age mystery about love, loss, and the unshakable bonds that define family. Locke and Key on Netflix is the television adaptation of the best-selling comic book series by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez for IDW Entertainment.

Netflix's Locke & Key stars Darby Stanchfield (Nina Locke), Connor Jessup (Tyler Locke), Emilia Jones (Kinsey Locke), Jackson Robert Scott (Bode Locke), Petrice Jones (Scot Cavendish), Bill Heck (Rendell Locke), Thomas Mitchell Barnett (Sam Lesser), Coby Bird (Rufus Whedon), Jesse Camacho (Doug Brazelle), Asha Bromfield (Zadie Wells), Griffin Gluck (Gabe), Hallea Jones (Eden), Aaron Ashmore (Duncan Locke), Liyuo Abere (Jamie Bennett), and Brendan Hines (Josh Bennett). Showrunners Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill also executive produce, alongside Aron Eli Coleite, Hill & Chris Ryall; with Lydia Antonini and Ted Adams for IDW; Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, David Alpert & Rick Jacobs for Circle of Confusion; Lindsey Springer; and John Weber and Frank Siracusa for Take 5.