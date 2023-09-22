Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: disney plus, loki, Marvel Studios, preview, season 2, trailer

Loki Gets Slapped Around by "Hands of Time" in New Season 2 Teaser

The "Hands of Time" do not take too kindly to Loki in a teaser for Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Tom Hiddleston & Owen Wilson-starring series.

If we flash ahead two weeks from today, then there's a very good chance that you will have already checked out the second-season return of Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson & Sophia Di Martino-starring Loki. That's because (thanks to Lucasfilm's Ahsoka) the series is looking to make its presence known as a Thursday prime-time option for this go-around. And that brings us to the following preview that was released earlier today – one that really drives home the point that the "Hands of Time" seem to enjoy slapping around The God of Mischief (Hiddleston), Mobius (Wilson), Sylvie (Di Martino), and a number of other familiar faces.

With the second season of the hit streaming series set to hit screens on Thursday, October 5th (and on Thursdays after that at 6 pm PT/9 pm ET), here's a look at the newest teaser – followed by a look back at the official trailer for Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Loki, as well as a look back at the preview clip put out by McDonald's teasing the reunion between Loki and Sylvie:

Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous Multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.

Loki Season 2 stars Hiddleston, Di Martino, Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, and Neil Ellice, with Jonathan Majors and Ke Huy Quan. Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Dan Deleeuw, and Kasra Farahani direct episodes. The head writer is Eric Martin. Kevin Feige, Stephen Broussard, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kevin R. Wright, Tom Hiddleston, Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Eric Martin, and Michael Waldron are the executive producers, with Trevor Waterson serving as co-executive producer.

Loki Season 2 & Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

With the second season's worth of misadventures for The God of Mischief on the way, the question needs to be asked. How did Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania impact Loki Season 2? We're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and throwing down an image spoiler buffer before we go forward with anything. You've been warned…

Of course, we get an end credits scene connecting to the streaming series – it only makes sense. But this one is definitely a bit different. In the segment, Loki & his TVA "buddy cop" partner Mobius are in the audience of what appears to be an event hall of some type in the early 1900s. On stage is a performer who introduces himself as "Victor Timely" – you know where this is going, right? Because "Victor" is actually Kang (Jonathan Majors) – or a variant of Kang, to be more precise. Making the connection between Victor and He Who Remains, Loki offers Mobius the heads-up: "That's him." But based on what he's seeing, Mobius' reaction is pretty understandable: "I thought you said he was terrifying?" And that's when Loki gets to his friend with a perfect set-up for a cliffhanger: "He is." Just from the name "Victor Timely" alone, we have another connection to Kang already in play (as Marvel.com explains here). With the second season of the streaming series hitting in October, it won't be long before we get some answers. But with "The Multiversal Saga" getting underway and all roads leading to Secret Wars, we have a feeling a lot more questions are on the way, too.

