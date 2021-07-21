Loki: Marvel Studios Assembled Offers Behind the Scenes Mischief

On the downside, fans of Disney+ and Marvel Studios' Tom Hiddleston-starring Loki are facing their first week without a new episode. But unlike WandaVision and still somewhat confusing second season status of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (movie? streaming series? both?), at least they know that there's a second season on the way (just don't start the breath-holding yet). Now with the animated anthology series What If…? next up on the programming slate beginning August 11, the studio and streaming service are giving The God of Mischief's followers a chance to go behind the scenes of the entire series run in the now-streaming special Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of Loki. First up, here's a look at the key art poster for the special:

But the best way to get a sense of just how much behind-the-scenes access viewers will be getting is to check out the following official trailer- with Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of Loki now streaming on Disney+:

Earlier this month, series director and executive producer Kate Herron confirmed to Deadline Hollywood that she would not be back for a second season. "I'm not returning. I always planned to be just on for this and, to be honest, Season 2 wasn't in the — that's something that just came out and I'm so excited. I'm really happy to watch it as a fan next season, but I just think I'm proud of what we did here and I've given it my all. I'm working on some other stuff yet to be announced." And it doesn't look like that "other stuff" involves the MCU. "No, I'm just focused on my own stuff at the moment. I love Marvel and I'd love to work with them again, but my outing with 'Loki' is what I've done with them." Interesting in that it sounds like Herron wasn't aware that a second season was a possibility, though a lot could happen between now and a second season. But for now, the search for a new helmer will need to get underway.

For a look back at some of The God of Mischief's more memorable moments (though there might be some he would prefer to forget) as well as a brief timeline to just how screwed up things have gotten, check out the clip below:

Now here's a look back at how it all began with the official trailer for the Disney+ and Marvel Studios series:

Premiering on June 9, Kate Herron (Sex Education) directed and executive produced, and Michael Waldron (Heels, Rick and Morty) served as head writer and executive producer on Loki, which finds Hiddleston's God of Mischief on the run and on a mission during his unexpected, time-traveling walkabout. Joining Hiddleston is Owen Wilson as TVA Agent Mobius M. Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Lexus Renslayer, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, Tara Strong as the voice of Miss Minutes, Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, Richard E. Grant, Sasha Lane, Erika Coleman, and Eugene Cordero.

