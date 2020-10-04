Loki Star Richard E. Grant in Atlanta for Disney+ Series Filming

Marvel Studios and Disney+ have been having a pretty good run of things lately (maybe some of Jon Favreau's The Mandalorian "good luck" rubbed off), with a number of its live-action series starting to see their production engines revving up again. This round, we're checking in on the Tom Hiddleston-starring Loki. The last time we had an update, Gugu Mbatha-Raw was explaining how great it was for production to be starting up again. Now, we're hearing from Hiddleston and Mbatha-Raw's co-star Richard E. Grant (Doctor Who), who took to Instagram this weekend to let us know that he's on his way from Paris to Atlanta to film Loki (after some COVID precautions, of course).

With Michael Waldron (Rick and Morty) serving as head writer and executive producing, and Kate Herron (Sex Education) directing and also executive producing, the as-of-now-2021 series also stars Owen Wilson and Sophia Di Martino, who end up playing a part in The God of Mischief's time-traveling walkabout. Here's a look at what Grant had to say before making his stateside arrival (with a hashtag that clears up any doubt):

Last summer, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige announced three Disney+ live-action series: Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk. Since that time, we learned that The Umbrella Academy series creator Jeremy Sister was tapped to develop and lead the writers' room on Moon Knight, Emmy award-winner Jessica Gao (Adult Swim's Rick and Morty) is developing and leading the writers' room on She-Hulk, and Bisha K. Ali (Hulu's Four Weddings and a Funeral) was on board to write and serve as showrunner on Ms. Marvel.

Recently, we've learned that Tatiana Maslany landed the lead role in She-Hulk and newcomer Iman Vellani had been tapped to lead Ms. Marvel- with directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys for Life), Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness), and Meera Menon (The Walking Dead, Titans) also on board. Disney+ also has a number of other live-action series coming up, including the Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany-starring WandaVision (set for December), currently-back-filming The Falcon and the Winter Soldier with Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie, and Samuel L. Jackson returning as Nick Fury for his own series.