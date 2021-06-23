Lucifer BTS Clip: Tom Ellis Records Queen's Another One Bites the Dust

Director Sherwin Shilati & showrunner/writer Ildy Modrovich's "Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam" was not only one of the biggest highlights of Netflix's Lucifer Season 5, co-showrunner Joe Henderson believes is the most rewatchable one they've done. "Ildy wrote the episode and one of the things she did so well is everyone is singing something so different," Henderson explained on Word Balloon with John Siuntres. "It's the most rewatchable episode we've ever done because each musical number is just a different flavor, a different thing, in the best way possible. It's just awesome."

Henderson credits his co-showrunner for being able to craft an episode he readily admits he couldn't. "I could never write a song, which is also why whenever people asked me to do a musical episode, I was like, 'Ildy can! Not me.'," he said. "But man, it is one of my favorite episodes. What I love about our show is that there are episodes that some of us couldn't do, but would also love to do and then find a way to do. That's ["Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam"] an episode that I could never write- or at least one I couldn't write as well as lldy did." Now, Modrovich is offering a look at series star Tom Ellis recording his cover of Queen's "Another One Bites The Dust" via an Instagram post from earlier today- check it out!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ildy Modrovich (@ildymojo)

Here's a look back at the tweet announcing the playlist for this season's musical episode:

🥁 Here are the songs performed in Lucifer's musical episode 🥁 🧙‍♂️🔮 🎮 Wicked Games

🔁 👄 💨 Another One Bites the Dust

😤🚶‍♂️👀 Every Breath You Take

👎 ✌️ 🦴 Bad to the Bone

🙅‍♀️ 👨‍⚕️ No Scrubs

🤘 😈 🔥 Hell

👼 2️⃣ 👼 Just the Two of Us

🙂 😌 😊 Smile

👁️ 💭 💤 I Dreamed a Dream — Netflix (@netflix) May 12, 2021

Here's a look at some of the best and brightest bloopers this side of Season 5 Part 2, and wrapping up with a trip down memory lane in the form of the cast doing a table read of the pilot in honor of Geeked Week:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Lucifer | Season 5 Bloopers | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7qoUQZUrlbY)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Lucifer Table Read | Season 1 Episode 1 | #GeekedWeek (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OgAVsZR8_Y0)

With Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 unleashing its devilish ways across the streaming service, here's a look back at the official trailer along with a look at how a select group of Lucifans reacted during an early preview of it:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-0beFQnB5lY&t=11s)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucifer (@lucifernetflix)

Looking ahead to Season 6, how about some intel on the episodes in the form of titles, directors, and writers? Because that's what the show's writers have offered over the past few weeks. For our ten chapters, we have (with directors/writers) "Nothing Ever Changes Around Here" (Kevin Alejandro/ Mike Costa), "Buckets of Baggage" (Richard Speight Jr. / Jen Graham Imada), "Yabba Dabba Do Me" (Nathan Hope / Joe Henderson), "Pin the Tail on the Baddie" (Viet Nguyen / Carly Woodworth), "The Murder of Lucifer Morningstar" (Lisa Demaine / Lloyd Gilyard Jr.), "A Lot Dirtier Than That" (Claudia Yarmy / Ildy Modrovich), "My Best Fiend" (Nathan Hope / Julia Fontana), "Save the Devil, Save the World" (DB Woodside / Aiyana White), and "Goodbye, Lucifer" (Kevin Alejandro / Chris Rafferty), and "Partners 'Til the End" (Sherwin Shilati / Ildy Modrovich & Joe Henderson).

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.