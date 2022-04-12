Lucifer: Lesley-Ann Brandt Talks Lucifans' Support, Series End & More

September 10, 2022, will be a very important & emotional day for Lucifans everywhere. That date will mark one year since the sixth & final season of Netflix's Tom Ellis-starring Lucifer hit the streaming service, with the Sherwin Shilati-directed and Joe Henderson & Ildy Modrovich-written "Partners Til the End" bringing the beloved series to an end (barring reunion films or limited series?). Now as fanbases go, there are a lot of shows that could make the case that they're the most militantly passionate (for example, the Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow fans are kicking some serious ass with their current #RenewBatwoman and #RenewLegendsOfTomorrow campaigns). But how many can claim bragging rights when it comes to not just saving their show from cancellation but doing it twice? Lucifer fans can, and it's something that the cast and creative team never forgot and never took for granted. On a recent visit to Michael Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast, series star Lesley-Ann Brandt opened up about how that outpouring of support felt.

In the following clip, Brandt discusses the fans being the ones who saved the show twice and the sadness that she felt when the show finally did end. From there, she explains how long into the series run it was before they realized just how big the show (and the show's fanbase) had gotten and how the production crews in both Canada and the U.S. were the "backbone" of the show and contributed to what Brandt describes was a "fun" working environment to be creative in. And while there is a cliffhanger at the end of the clip, we have the answer to the question Rosenbaum asked about the cast member she will miss the most waiting for you after the clip:

Okay, the answer? Brandt couldn't choose, choosing instead to give the entire cast credit for being as committed to their craft during the final season as they were for the first. Now here's a look at the full interview, where Brandt and Rosenbaum cover a wide range of topics (because… yes… Brandt's life did exist before the beloved series and will be hugely successful after it). Over the course of the slightly less-than-90-minute interview, Brandt shares the lessons she learned and the obstacles she had to confront over the course of her career. Originally growing up in apartheid-stricken South Africa, Brandt sees her upbringing as contributing to her edge, strong attitude, and sense of self-preservation that's helped her throughout her career. Along with her time on Lucifer, the actress discusses her time on STARZ's Spartacus and how its nudity and "vulgarity" made the show ahead of its time. In addition, Brandt reveals what "slapped her in the face" when she first arrived in Hollywood, her thoughts on actors being villainized for leaving a successful series, the important role fitness plays in her life, the striking differences in how mental & wellness are addressed in different cultures, and so much more: