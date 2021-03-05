Lupin Part 2 Teaser: Netflix Series Promises Darkly Intense Showdown

If you've been waiting for any clues about the return of Netflix's Lupin and what the second half of the season will contain following its stunning cliffhanger, the streaming service dropped a nice present in our laps this morning promising a return of Omar Sy as Assane Diop. The trailer also contains spoilers from the fifth episode, but if you haven't already seen those, what are you doing here looking at this trailer? Go watch the show! It's excellent! We'll wait.

Ok, so, spoilers: the trailer is clearing setting up a showdown between Diop and the Pellegrinis, who it is revealed are behind the kidnapping of his son. "If Diop realizes we have his son, we won't have to look for him. We're gonna use his kid as bait!" pronounces Hubert Pellegrini (Hervé Pierre) and all we're missing is a mustache twirl-worthy of a classic Lupin villain.

It looks like it's taking a much more serious, darker tone than the first half of Lupin season 1, which was relatively light. Diop threatens to kill them if they harm his son, which has never been his modus operandi before. Sure, he steals, and he's seeking revenge for the death of his father, but he hasn't tried to kill anyone… yet. But, he hasn't lost all of his humor and panache, which you can see on full display as he steals a car. So, likely still much the same Lupin.

So when do we get more episodes? Summer 2021 is the only word so far. We'll let you know as soon as something is more definitive.

For the uninitiated, Lupin is Netflix's biggest French-language series ever and one of the first must-watch shows of 2021. Omar Sy plays Assane Diop, the son of a Senegalese immigrant. His father was framed for the theft of a diamond necklace owned by one of France's most powerful families, the Pellegrinis.

Diop takes inspiration from the Lupin stories for the various crimes and capers he commits, including an Episode 1 heist from the Louvre of the very same necklace his father was accused of stealing. He's a master of disguise and only robs from the rich, seemingly just for the fun of it. But there's a darker edge to his obsession, as the Lupin inspiration is directly connected to his father, who, right before being arrested, gifted him a collected edition of Maurice Leblanc's Lupin stories.

Trying to unravel the mystery of who framed his father, Assane believes he is receiving secret messages in the stories from beyond the grave. Overtaken by this obsession leads him to be an absent father himself, which he tries to make up for by bonding with his son by gifting him the same Lupin stories. This, of course, takes an even more serious, darker turn when his son is kidnapped in Episode 5 when the family attends a seaside Lupin celebration.

The show is multi-layered, tense, and most of all, fun. It also brings a 21st-century edge to these old stories, as Diop uses his ethnicity and class to befuddle and confuse everyone from his victims to the cops. This update of the gentleman spy conceit is welcome and refreshing.

Lupin is streaming on Netflix and is well worth your time.