Yellowstone Official Podcast Debuts, Knows How to Treat Guests Right

If you can't wait for more of all things Dutton Family drama, you'll be excited to hear Yellowstone is launching its official podcast. Available on most major podcast platforms, it will feature series regulars and creatives. They'll tackle everything behind the scenes and also expand to discuss spinoff series 1883, premiering December 19 on Paramount+.

The podcast's first episode, "A House Divided" features Wes Bentley and Luke Grimes. One interesting choice is to have Jefferson Smith host the podcast. Yes, Yellowstone fans, Jimmy is hosting the podcast. Based on the first episode, he does a great job, but it seems an odd choice, especially given Jimmy's current odyssey in Texas in Season 4 far away from Montana and the bunkhouse on the Dutton Yellowstone Ranch.

Promised guests for the podcast's season one will include co-creator and Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, Gil Birmingham, Wes Bentley, Kelsey Asbille, Ryan Bingham, Jen Landon, Mo' Brings Plenty, Forrie Smith, Ian Bohen, and more. It will also welcome stars from 1883 including Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Isabel May, and LaMonica Garrett.

Another interesting twist is the podcast is recorded from a new state-of-the-art podcast studio in the Wynn Las Vegas, which host Smith praises for them putting up the actors as guests prior to the podcast. This seems like both an interesting and on-brand choice for Yellowstone. It's larger than life and extra, but also pure Western. No doubt the Wynn sees this as a great choice as well, making themselves a destination for Yellowstone fans and for podcasts. Ah, beautiful corporate sponsorship and synergy.

The real question seems to be how the podcast will perform. With the success of the It's Always Sunny official podcast, can the cast of Yellowstone hope to also take down Joe Rogan? It is the official editorial position of Bleeding Cool TV that any quality tv show that takes him down a notch is good in our books [Ed. Note: It is.]. Does Jimmy ("F@#$ing Jimmy?"– a quote from basically every character on Yellowstone) have the goods to do it?

Yellowstone airs on the Paramount Network Sunday nights and is currently in the middle of its fourth season. It follows the story of the Dutton family and their Yellowstone ranch outside Bozeman, Montana, and the troubles they face as the largest landowners in the West, with a ranch larger than Rhode Island. It's one of the best shows on television, especially if you like neo-Westerns.