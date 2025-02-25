Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: macy's thanksgiving day parade, nbc

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, 4th of July Fireworks Stay with NBC

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks will continue airing on NBC, Peacock & Telemundo for ten more years.

We hope that you enjoy watching the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Countdown to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo because NBCUniversal and Macy's have agreed to a new 10-year programming rights deal (running through 2034). Even more interesting is that the two will also be working together on a new program – though no details on it were released with the news of a new agreement. The news comes a year before both NBCUniversal and Macy's have some huge milestones coming their way, with 2026 marking NBC's 100thanniversary, the 100th march of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and the 50th anniversary of Macy's 4th of July Fireworks.

"This extension of our partnership with Macy's means we can continue to deliver the memorable live holiday entertainment millions of viewers have loved for decades," shared Jen Neal, Executive Vice President of Live Events & Specials, NBCUniversal Media Group. "Watching the Macy's specials on NBC and Peacock has become such a cherished tradition for so many families, and we take that responsibility very seriously in making sure they have the absolute best experience every year." Sharon Otterman, Macy's chief marketing officer, added, "Macy's is excited to grow our partnership with NBCUniversal as the appetite for our content continues to grow. This is a significant expansion of our long-standing relationship that will increase the visibility of Macy's and all our content offerings."

In 2024, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade was the top show of the holiday season and delivered its biggest audience on record with 31.7 million total viewers across NBC and Peacock—that's an 11% increase compared to 2023. This makes 2024 the fourth year in a row that the parade was the most-watched entertainment show on linear. In addition, the 2024 parade was the top Spanish-language TV program in its timeslot on Telemundo for the third consecutive year. As for the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks, the live 2024 special drew 7.6 million viewers across all platforms – marking a three-year ratings high.

