Macy's Thanksgiving Parade, National Dog Show Score for NBC, Peacock

NBC and Peacock are feeling thankful for the numbers that came in for The 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and The 2024 National Dog Show.

Whether it was the 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade or The 2024 National Dog Show, it would be safe to say that NBC and Peacock were some of the big winners coming out of the big day. That's because both of those holiday traditions scored big time for the network and the streamer – here's a look:

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: Between NBC and Peacock, the parade brought in a jaw-dropping record 31.3 million total viewers on Thursday. Even more impressive? The live airing of the parade on Thanksgiving Day (8:30 am-12 noon EST) took in 23.6 million viewers (making it the most-watched entertainment special on linear TV since ABC's 2020 Academy Awards). In terms of total viewership compared to 2023, we're looking at an approximately 10% boost (with Peacock's streaming numbers boosted by 26% as compared to last year) – with the live telecast averaging an impressive 5.4 rating in the key Adults 18-49 demo.

The National Dog Show: It looks like a lot of folks wanted some pups to go with their balloons and floats, with the canine competition crowing Vito the Pug as Best in Show to the tune of 12.2 million viewers across all platforms – a boost of 5% compared to 2023's viewing numbers.

"The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is an event in which we take enormous pride, and it's an absolute joy to know that there was a record number of people watching across both NBC and Peacock," shared Jen Neal, executive VP of live events and specials for NBCU Entertainment, when the viewing numbers were released. "The parade is a tradition like no other. Year after year, it's the best way to kick off the holiday season, and we're thrilled to be a part of it with our partners at Macy's." Will Coss, executive producer of the parade, added, "The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is a beloved tradition that annually marks the beginning of the holiday season. Macy's is honored to bring this iconic experience to life and create moments of inspiration and joy through world-class entertainment that only we can deliver for our customers and the nation."

