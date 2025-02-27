Posted in: CW, Fox, TV | Tagged: fox, Mad TV, mo collins, the cw, will sasso

Mad TV Star Mo Collins on 30th Anniversary Talk, Visiting Will Sasso

Mo Collins addressed if she's heard of any plans for the 30th anniversary of Mad TV while discussing her appearance on NBC's Night Court.

Mo Collins is one of the most versatile comediennes with nearly 30 years on screen across TV, film, and voiceovers. A lot of her success is due to her time on the Fox/The CW weekly late-night series Mad TV. Appearing in 159 of the series' 329 episodes across 10 seasons, the actress appeared in the fifth most episodes and second for a female cast member – behind Debra Wilson, which includes her lone appearance in The CW's revival season 15. Among her most popular characters include Doreen Larkin, Lorraine Swanson, Amber, Trina Moss, and Agnes Pemonte. She's also lampooned several celebrities like Alanis Morissette, Hilary Clinton, Jewel, Winona Ryder, Cher, and Madonna. While promoting her latest appearance on Night Court, Collins spoke to Bleeding Cool about any 30th-anniversary reunion talk following the 20th airing on The CW before the revival season and former rival late-night series Saturday Night Live airing its 50th anniversary special and dropping in on former castmate Will Sasso on his CBS's series Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage.

Mad TV: Mo Collins on 30th Anniversary Talk and Visiting Will Sasso

Bleeding Cool: With 'SNL' just celebrating its 50th anniversary, we got another coming up with 'MAD TV.' I was wondering if you guys had any preliminary talks about the 30th anniversary next year.

I'm glad you brought that up because, to be honest, I didn't even realize the 30th was coming up. Time is going super fast, Tom, I don't know if you've noticed that. As far as I know, there are no talks at this point. We did…was it the 25th or the 20th? On the 20th, we did a reunion special.

It was on The CW.

Yeah, it was terrible [laughs].

Was there any of the cast you regularly talk to still?

They're still all my friends. You know how it is with family, and we are a TV family. I would say the ones that I probably…this was fun. My pal Will Sasso, who also shoots a show over on the same Warner Bros lot. When I was shooting this episode of' Night Court,' I went, snuck over, and saw him. I snuck up on him and we goofed around a little bit, and it was really fun. We just were silly that way.

Night Court, which stars Melissa Rauch, John Larroquette, Lacretta, Nyambi Nyambi, Gary Anthony Williams, and Wendie Malick, airs Tuesdays on NBC, and is available to stream the following day on Peacock.

