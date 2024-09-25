Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: Debra Wilson, fox, Mad TV, mo collins, reunion, will sasso

MAD TV: Mo Collins Posts Reunion with Debra Wilson & Will Sasso

Mo Collins (Fear the Walking Dead) shared a look at a mini-reunion alongside fellow MAD TV alum Debra Wilson and Will Sasso.

It's hard to believe that it's been over 15 years since we've seen Fox's MAD TV as the closest thing to competition for NBC's Saturday Night Live. Created by David Salzman, Fax Bahr, and Adam Small in 1995, the late-night sketch variety series had a jump on SNL at 11 p.m. ET due to network affiliates' commitment to the 11 p.m. local news, whereas Fox networks often left prime time at 10 p.m. for local news. The inaugural cast of the sketch comedy series included Craig Anton, Bryan Callen, David Herman, Orlando Jones, Phil LaMarr, Artie Lange, Mary Scheer, Nicole Sullivan, and Debra Wilson. Mo Collins, who joined the series in its fourth season in 1998 and stayed for the remainder of MAD TV's original run, shared a selfie mini-reunion with Wilson and Will Sasso, who joined the cast in season three in 1997 and stayed until season seven in 2002. The cast held a 20th-anniversary reunion special on January 12th, 2016, on The CW before a reboot of the series for its 15th and final season.

Mo Collins Shares MAD TV Cast Reunion with Debra Wilson & Will Sasso

"Lotta love here. You can see it and feel it, right? Fills my heart. My sweet Mad sibs.❤️ #MadTV" Collins wrote on social media. Wilson appeared in 196 episodes, the most from a female cast member and third overall behind Ares Spears at 198 and Michael McDonald at 239. Among the popular characters she created were Bunifa, Tovah McQueen, Cocoa Latite, Alexis Dubane, and Rosa Marticorena. She's impersonated Whitney Houston, Chris Tucker, Helen Mirren, Alanis Morissette, Rosie Perez, Mariah Carey, and Oprah Winfrey. Wilson has been far more prominent in voiceover roles alongside her fellow season one castmates taking similar paths including Callen, Herman, Jones, LaMarr, and Sullivan.

Sasso has made memorable impressions of former president Bill Clinton, country artist Kenny Rogers, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and singer Randy Newman. In recent years, the actor appeared in numerous TV shows like Prime Video's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Hulu's History of the World Part II, and Apple TV's Acapulco. He'll reprise his role as Jim McAllister from Young Sheldon to the CBS spinoff series Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage.

Collins's memorable characters include Doreen Larkin, Lorraine Swanson, Amber, Trina Moss, and Agnes Pemonte. Among the celebrities she's lampooned include Morissette, Angelia Jolie, Courtney Cox, Cher, Hillary Clinton, Jewel, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Winona Ryder, and Shakira. Collins has been active in the voiceover world with roles on the animated Disney's Puppy Dog Pals, and the more adult F is for Family on Netflix. On the live-action front, she's appeared on ABC's Grey's Anatomy and Not Dead Yet, and AMC's Fear the Walking Dead.

