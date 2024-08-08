Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Madison, michelle pfeiffer, preview, taylor sheridan, yellowstone

Madison: Michelle Pfeiffer Set to Star/EP New "Yellowstone" Series

Michelle Pfeiffer is set to star in and executive produce Taylor Sheridan's new "Yellowstone" series, Madison (previously titled "2024").

We've known for some time now that Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" universe would be setting its sights on expanding in the here and now – especially with the flagship series set to wrap its run later this year. Originally announced with the working title of "2024," MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios have announced that not only does Sheridan's series have a new name – Madison – but it also has a powerhouse name attached to star and executive-produce – Oscar nominee Michelle Pfeiffer. The newest spinoff series is being described as a heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana."

"Michelle Pfeiffer is a remarkable talent who imbues every role with emotional depth, authenticity and grace," shared Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global Co-CEO and President/CEO, Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios. "She is the perfect anchor to the newest chapter of the 'Yellowstone' universe, 'Madison,' from the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan." Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions, Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, John Linson, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Christina Voros, Michael Friedman, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Keith Cox are set to executive produce the series.

Three-time Academy Award nominee, Golden Globe Award winner, and Emmy nominee Pfeiffer has a film and television career that's spanned over three decades – beginning with the modern classic film Scarface. Pfeiffer recently starred as Betty Ford in the Showtime anthology series, The First Lady, and can next be seen on Oh. What. Fun! for Amazon. Pfeiffer's extensive professional resume includes French Exit, Maleficent 2, The Wizard of Lies, Mother!, Dark Shadows, Hairspray, Stardust, White Oleander, What Lies Beneath, A Midsummer Night's Dream, The Deep End of the Ocean, One Fine Day, Up Close & Personal, Dangerous Minds, Wolf, Batman Returns, The Witches of Eastwick, and Ladyhawke. Pfeiffer has also been honored with a BAFTA Award, Los Angeles Film Critics Association Award, National Board of Review Best Actress Award, and New York Film Critics Circle Award.

