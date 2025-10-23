Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: malcolm in the middle

Malcolm in the Middle: Muniz Posts On-Set Reunion With "My Brothers"

Frankie Muniz posted an image with "brothers" Christopher Masterson and Justin Berfield from Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair.

Article Summary Frankie Muniz shared a behind-the-scenes image from the Malcolm in the Middle reunion series with co-stars Masterson and Berfield.

Disney+'s Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair, features all-new chaos for the family.

Muniz expresses excitement for the new series and nostalgia for reuniting with his on-screen brothers.

Fans eagerly await a premiere date and trailer as Muniz continues offering updates online.

In series creator Linwood Boomer and Disney+'s Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston, and Jane Kaczmarek-starring Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair, Malcolm (Muniz) and his daughter are drawn into the family's chaos when Hal (Cranston) and Lois (Kaczmarek) demand his presence for their 40th wedding anniversary party. That means we can expect a family reunion between the siblings: Christopher Masterson and Justin Berfield reprised their roles as Malcolm's brothers, Francis and Reese, respectively. In addition, Caleb Ellsworth-Clark has taken over the role of Malcolm's genius brother, Dewey (original actor Erik Per Sullivan left acting in 2010). While we await word on when the series will premiere (and a teaser or trailer), Muniz posted a look at his on-set reunion with Masterson and Berfield. "I was told not to post this yet, but then I listened to this song. I'm just too excited for y'all to see the new episodes, and I miss my brothers," Muniz wrote as the caption accompanying his post.

Here's a look at Muniz's Instagram post from earlier today, followed by a look back at what Muniz had to share when filming on the limited series wrapped:

Malcolm in the Middle Wraps; Frankie Muniz Shares Heartfelt Post

"Just wrapped filming the 'Malcolm in the Middle' reboot, and man, I'm still reeling. This experience was straight-up incredible—like stepping back into Malcolm's wild world but with all the love and chaos cranked to 11. Reuniting with the cast, getting to know some new characters, laughing till it hurt, and making new memories on set felt like a dream I didn't want to wake up from. It went by so fast, like a blur of perfect moments. I wish it could go on forever," Muniz wrote back near the end of May, sharing a look at the clapperboard to signify that filming had wrapped.

"I'm so happy to have gotten the chance to relive being on this show with a greater appreciation of what we were making, knowing how many people around the world truly love Malcolm and his family. Another big thing I am taking away from this experience is how much I truly love being an actor. I never officially felt like that label fit me, but now I wear that label proudly and hope to do so much more of it in the future. I am so sad to have to say goodbye to my MITM crew, I love each and every one of you. And PS: Life's Still Unfair," he added. "I had so many incredible pictures of all the cast I wanted to post but Disney won't let me…. So imagine a picture of all of us together, having the time of our lives!"

Just wrapped filming the Malcolm in the Middle reboot, and man, I'm still reeling. This experience was straight-up incredible—like stepping back into Malcolm's wild world but with all the love and chaos cranked to 11. Reuniting with the cast, getting to know some new characters,… pic.twitter.com/Emdw8GXxTA — Frankie Muniz (@frankiemuniz) May 16, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Original cast members Christopher Masterson and Justin Berfield will reprise their roles as Malcolm's brothers, Francis and Reese, respectively. In addition, Caleb Ellsworth-Clark will be taking over the role of Malcolm's (Muniz) genius brother, Dewey (original actor Erik Per Sullivan left acting in 2010). Also, Anthony Timpano is set as Malcolm's youngest brother, Jamie, while Vaughan Murrae has been tapped to play Malcolm's youngest sibling, self-sufficient Kelly, who gets good grades and is already wiser than most of the family. Keeley Karsten is set as Malcolm's daughter, Leah, with Kiana Madeira set to play Malcolm's girlfriend.

Produced by 20th Television and New Regency, Boomer returns as writer and executive producer of the new series. Cranston, Tracy Katsky (KatCo), Gail Berman, and New Regency's Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan, and Natalie Lehmann are set as executive producers. Ken Kwapis has been tapped to direct all four episodes and executive produce – with Jimmy Simons and Laura Delahaye set as co-executive producers.

