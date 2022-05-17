Mandalorian S03, Andor, Ahsoka, Acolyte & More Major Star Wars Updates

Well, it looks like Lucasfilm & Disney+ didn't feel like waiting until "Star Wars Celebration" to drop some serious intel about what's ahead for the streaming universe's future. And it's excellent timing considering we have Obi-Wan Kenobi dropping next week. So thanks to the folks over at Vanity Fair, we have some major updates on three major fronts. First up, we have an updated timeline of when Andor, The Mandalorian Season 3, Ahsoka, and The Acolyte will be hitting streaming screens. Following that, we have some more info on what folks can expect from The Acolyte, and then we wrap things up with an early look at a series that's going by the codename "Grammar Rodeo."

"Star Wars" Streaming Series Premiere Timeline: So we know that the Ewan McGregor-starring Obi-Wan Kenobi drops on May 27th. From there, the Diego Luna-starring Andor is set to hit "late this summer" and the Pedro Pascal-starring The Mandalorian Season 3 hitting "in late 2022 or early 2023." Looking to next year, fans can expect the Rosario Dawson-starring Ahsoka, and "slightly further off" (maybe 2023?) we have showrunner Leslye Headland's (Russian Doll) The Acolyte.

"The Acolyte": Reportedly starring Amandla Stenberg and set "roughly 100 years before 'The Phantom Menace'" during the era of the High Republic the "mystery thriller" is in its casting phase but Headland says that "the writing is largely complete." As the showrunner explains, the series is about offering a deeper dive into how things got to be the way they were heading into the first film in the prequel trilogy. "A lot of those characters haven't even been born yet. We're taking a look at the political and personal and spiritual things that came up in a time period that we don't know much about. My question when watching 'The Phantom Menace' was always like, 'Well, how did things get to this point?' How did we get to a point where a Sith lord can infiltrate the Senate and none of the Jedi pick up on it? Like, what went wrong? What are the scenarios that led us to this moment?" Headland explained. Viewers will also be reminded of a time when there was peace & calm across the galaxy. "We actually use the term the Renaissance, or the Age of Enlightenment. The Jedi uniforms are gold and white, and it's almost like they would never get dirty. They would never be out and about," Headland explained. "The idea is that they could have these types of uniforms because that's how little they're getting into skirmishes."

"Grammar Rodeo": It's so new that it doesn't have an official title yet (for now, "Grammar Rodeo," a reference to an episode of FOX's The Simpsons), the series is set during "the post–'Return of the Jedi' reconstruction that follows the fall of the Empire" (much in line with The Mandalorian). Beyond that, no storyline details are being divulged about director Jon Watts and writer Chris Ford's (Spider-Man: Homecoming) project but we do know that casting notices have gone out for "four children, around 11 to 12 years old" and that the series is being referred to as "a galactic version of classic Amblin coming-of-age adventure films of the '80s" within the hallways of Lucasfilm.