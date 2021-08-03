Manifest: Stephen King Throws His Twitter Support Behind #SaveManifest

Around the middle of July, rumors surfaced that Manifest creator Jeff Rake was getting closer to being able to wrap up the series than many fans thought he would be a month prior with Netflix and previous home NBC both reportedly courting the series. In very large part, the changes of heart by the streamer and the broadcast network came after the series boasted impressive viewership numbers in the U.S. amid the massive #SaveManifest fan campaign. Well, it's been two weeks and things have been pretty quiet (not a bad thing when negotiations are potentially going on) but now the fanbase is getting a major show of support from none other than author Stephen King.

Here's a look at King throwing his support towards the movement (and does either Netflix or NBC want to be the one who disappointed Stephen King?) via Twitter with a tweet that keeps it direct and to-the-point:

For Netflix, making a play for Manifest makes perfect sense considering how well the previous seasons continue to perform even weeks out from their debut on the streamer. One sticking point? International distribution for the series, which Netflix would normally want to control but WBTV has brokered global market-by-market deals. That said, Netflix and WBTV do have the Lucifer role model to look to when it comes to smoothing over global market issues. Here's a look at Rake's most recent tweet on the subject:

Lots of speculation out there. No comment. Other than, if the impossible happens and the dead rise again, it's because of YOU.#SaveManifest — Jeff Rake (@jeff_rake) July 20, 2021 Show Full Tweet

For NBC, the change of heart comes from the show's success on streaming, some unexpected holes in NBC's primetime line-up, and apparently finding enough loose change in the couch cushions to be able to afford a fourth season. First, a deal that would've brought back Good Girls for an 8-episode fifth season fell apart last month over reported cast/deal issues. Following that came the surprise news that the network wasn't moving ahead with the previously-announced "Law & Order" spinoff Law & Order: For the Defense (with the James Spader-starring The Blacklist making the move to Thursday nights). Apparently, those two moves freed up much more than spots on the schedule, with NBC also having more funds on hand for a fourth-season return.

