Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: dc comics, flash, McFarlane Toys

The Flash Races on in With McFarlane Toys New Jim Lee 1/6 Statue

McFarlane Toys is bringing some iconic DC Comics artwork to life as they debut some new 1:6 scale statues from the DC Multiverse

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a 1:6 scale Flash statue inspired by Jim Lee's DC Comics art.

Features include a New 52 Flash design, speed force effects, and a large base.

Each statue comes with a McFarlane Digital Collectible of the same design.

Available for pre-order at $49.99 for a June 2024 release at McFarlane Toys Store.

The Flash is back, as McFarlane Toys has a brand new collectible for the Scarlet Speedster. Releasing alongside their recently revealed 1:6 scale Superman statue, Barry Allen is also racing on in with a new 1:6 statue. Inspired by the artwork of Jim Lee from DC Comics, The Flash is suited up in his more modern New 52-styled suit as he breaks off into a sprint. McFarlane Toys captures the Fastest Man Alive quite nicely here, showing off his speedster suit with popping red and gold helmets. He will even feature bolts of lighting around him as he slightly taps into the Speed Force.

McFarlane Toys will also be including a code for a companion McFarlane Digital Collectible statue as well, allowing fans to own physical and digital versions of Jim Lee's artwork. It will not be surprising if more of these DC Comics statues arrive in the future, capturing more Jim Lee artwork for Batman, Green Lantern, and maybe even Wonder Woman. DC Comics collectors can race on over to McFarlane Toys Store to snag up this 1/6 The Flash statue for $49.99 with a June 2024 release.

The Flash by Jim Lee 1:6 Scale Statue with Digital Collectible

"In a freak lab accident, forensic scientist Barry Allen™was struck by lightning and doused with chemicals, which gave him the superpowers of the Speed Force. Now he uses these powers to defend his hometown of Central City™—and the rest of the world—from the forces of evil as The Flash™! The Fastest Man Alive can run up the sides of buildings, across oceans, and around the world at light speed. He can also vibrate his molecules to phase through solid objects!"

Product Features:

Includes McFARLANE TOYS™ DIGITAL COLLECTIBLE

Incredibly detailed 1:6th scale statue

Made of PVC plastic

Includes large base and collectible art card

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC DIRECT™ statues

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!