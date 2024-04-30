Posted in: Games, Headup Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dvora Studio, The Coma 2B: Catacomb

Headup Games Takes On Publishing Duties For The Coma 2B: Catacomb

Headup Games confirmed this week they will be publishing the alternative horror game, The Coma 2B: Catacomb, sometime in 2024.

Article Summary Dvora Studio teams with Headup Games to publish The Coma 2B: Catacomb.

The game is a prequel to the hit The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters.

Players return as Youngho in a twisted Korean survival horror tale.

Discover the saga's secrets and survive in the mirror dimension.

Indie game developer Dvora Studio has announced they have made a new publishing deal with Headup Games for their new game, The Coma 2B: Catacomb. This latest game serves as a prequel to The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters and has been in development for only a short time as they look to capitalize on the alt-indie hit. Now it looks like they're stepping up their game with Headup leading the charge, as they look to release the game sometime in 2024. Enjoy the info and original trailer here as we now wait for release date plans.

The Coma 2B: Catacomb

Youngho's second adventure begins. With only the faint hope of escaping from the horrors within the mirror dimension, Youngho collects the pages of Yaesol's notes to find the location of a powerful relic sword that can be used against the Vicious Sister. Things get complicated when an unwanted invader comes to the mirror dimension, and a new character with ties to Yaesol appears in order to help Youngho. Will Youngho be able to solve the mystery behind the huge facility beneath Dokaebi Market and defeat the Vicious Sister?

The Coma 2B: Catacomb is a Korean survival horror adventure. It is the back story to the previous game, The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters, and a story bridge for the full series. You return as Youngho Choi, the hero from The Coma 1, as you once again venture forth into the terrifying mirror dimension. What happened between The Coma 1 and The Coma 2? The answer lies within. Immerse yourself in the warped Sehwa District as you encounter an engaging cast of characters, solve puzzles, discover clues, and fight for survival against a relentless psychopath. Running and wielding your flashlight makes you an easy target. You must precariously balance the urgency of exploration with your absolute need to survive!

