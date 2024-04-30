Posted in: Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Games, Mobile Games, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: assassin's creed

Assassin's Creed Mirage Arrives On The App Store This June

Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be getting a mobile release as Ubisoft has partnered with Apple to bring the game to the App Store.

Article Summary Assassin’s Creed Mirage to release on App Store in June 2024.

Exclusive for iPhone 15 series and iPad Air/Pro with M1 chip.

Join Basim’s journey from thief to Master Assassin in Baghdad.

Engage in a dense, reactive world celebrating the franchise's history.

Ubisoft and Apple have partnered up for a special release as they'll bring Assassin's Creed Mirage over to the App Store this June. This is the full version of the game, available for players who own aniPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPad Air and iPad Pro with M1 chip or later. You can pre-order the game now as it will officially be released on the App Store on June 6, 2024.

Assassin's Creed Mirage

In Assassin's Creed Mirage, you are Basim, a cunning street thief with nightmarish visions, seeking answers and justice. After an act of deadly retribution, Basim flees Baghdad and joins an ancient organization – The Hidden Ones. As he learns their mysterious rituals and powerful tenets, he will hone his unique abilities, discover his true nature, and come to understand a new Creed – one that will change his fate in ways he never could have imagined.

A Powerful Coming-Of-Age Story: Discover a tightly crafted, narrative-driven action-adventure experience that follows the transformation of a defiant young man into a refined Master Assassin with a conflicted destiny. Meet an inspiring cast of characters – childhood friends, wise mentors, political leaders, and more – who will shape Basim's destiny and may be more than what they seem…

Discover a tightly crafted, narrative-driven action-adventure experience that follows the transformation of a defiant young man into a refined Master Assassin with a conflicted destiny. Meet an inspiring cast of characters – childhood friends, wise mentors, political leaders, and more – who will shape Basim's destiny and may be more than what they seem… The Ultimate Assassin: Become the most versatile and resourceful Assassin in franchise history. Parkour seamlessly through the city and leverage the largest assortment of tools to date. Get contracts and upgrades at the Assassin's bureaus, collect vital clues, and stealthily take down targets with more visceral assassinations than ever before.

Become the most versatile and resourceful Assassin in franchise history. Parkour seamlessly through the city and leverage the largest assortment of tools to date. Get contracts and upgrades at the Assassin's bureaus, collect vital clues, and stealthily take down targets with more visceral assassinations than ever before. An Immersive, Reactive City: Explore an incredibly dense and vibrant city whose inhabitants react to your every move. Uncover the secrets of four unique districts, from the industrial Karkh to the lush gardens of the Round City. Discover surprising world events and interact with historical figures that shaped the Golden Age of Baghdad.

Explore an incredibly dense and vibrant city whose inhabitants react to your every move. Uncover the secrets of four unique districts, from the industrial Karkh to the lush gardens of the Round City. Discover surprising world events and interact with historical figures that shaped the Golden Age of Baghdad. A Tribute To An Original: Experience a modern take on the iconic features and gameplay that have defined a franchise for 15 years. Journey to Alamut, the legendary home of the Assassins who laid the foundations of the Creed in this heartfelt homage to the game that started it all.

