Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: Margo's Got Money Troubles

Margo's Got Money Troubles Trailer Previews Fanning, Pfeiffer Series

Here's the trailer for Apple TV's Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer, Nicole Kidman, and Nick Offerman-starring Margo’s Got Money Troubles.

When you have a series lineup that includes Academy Award, Emmy Award, and Golden Globe Award nominee Elle Fanning; Golden Globe Award winner, and Academy Award and Emmy Award nominee Michelle Pfeiffer; Academy Award and Emmy Award winner Nicole Kidman; and Emmy Award winner Nick Offerman, you know it's going to be something unique – and pretty cool. Those are the vibes that we've been getting from Apple TV's Margo's Got Money Troubles, a new streaming series from A24 and multi-Emmy Award winner David E. Kelley, and based on Rufi Thorpe's bestselling novel of the same name. With the eight-episode season set for a three-episode global premiere on Wednesday, April 15th (with single episodes dropping weekly after the premiere), we're getting our best look yet at what's to come with the release of an official trailer (waiting for you above).

Apple TV's Margo's Got Money Troubles is billed as a bold, heartwarming and comedic family drama following recent college dropout and aspiring writer, Margo (Fanning), the daughter of an ex-Hooters waitress (Pfeiffer) and ex-pro wrestler (Offerman), as she's forced to make her way with a new baby, a mounting pile of bills and a dwindling amount of ways to pay them. The series also stars Academy Award winner Marcia Gay Harden, Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Greg Kinnear, Thaddea Graham, Michael Angarano, Rico Nasty, and Lindsey Normington.

The streaming series is produced for Apple TV by A24. David E. Kelley serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer alongside Elle Fanning, Dakota Fanning, and Brittany Kahan Ward for Lewellen Pictures; Kidman and Per Saari of Blossom Films; and Matthew Tinker for David E. Kelley Productions. Pfeiffer, author Thorpe, Eva Anderson, and Boo Killebrew also executive produce. BAFTA and Emmy Award winner Dearbhla Walsh directs the pilot and serves as an executive producer, with Kate Herron and Alice Seabright also helming episodes.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!