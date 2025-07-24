Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: married with children

Married… with Children Animated Return No Longer in Development: Sony

Sony reportedly halted plans for an animated Married... with Children reboot that would have continued the misadventures of the Bundys.

Article Summary Sony reportedly cancels plans for an animated Married... with Children revival featuring the original main cast.

The iconic sitcom ran for 11 seasons, starring Ed O’Neill, Katey Sagal, Christina Applegate, and David Faustino.

Married... with Children pushed boundaries with its raunchy, often controversial humor and blue-collar themes.

The show's progressive moments and edgy jokes contributed to its lasting influence on American TV sitcoms.

Any hopes for an official Bundy reunion will be dashed as Sony Pictures Television has halted further development of the animated Married… with Children series. This would have reunited the primary core cast of Fox's longest-running sitcom that starred Ed O'Neill, Katey Sagal, Christina Applegate, and David Faustino as Al, Peggy, Kelly, and Bud Bundy, sources told TV Line. The Ron Leavitt and Michael G. Moye-created series ran from 1987 to 1997 for 11 seasons as part of the network's original block of programming. The project was in limbo, with Applegate announcing the project was still going on as of 2023.

How 'Married… with Children' Shaped Sitcom History with Edgy Humor

Married… with Children followed the impoverished, blue collar Bundy family, who struggle through middle class life with salesman Al trying to make ends meet working at a shoe store; Peggy, a stay at home mother, who trades barbs with her equally cynical husband; Kelly, their promiscuous airhead daughter; and Bud, their educated wannabe Lothario. Joining them is their neighbor, the conservative banker turned liberal feminist Marcy (Amanda Bearse), originally married to Steve Rhodes (David Garrison), but later eloped with conman Jefferson D'Arcy (Ted McGinley). As the struggling Fox tried to remain relevant along with the other three major giants in ABC, NBC, and CBS, Married… with Children was the live-action sitcom staple to weather through its early years riding on a mix of cartoonish and raunchy behavior while retaining the charm of Norman Lear's All in the Family charm that Al Bundy living in a changing world he largely disagreed with similar to Carroll O'Connor's Archie Bunker.

As much of Married's appeal predicated on misogyny and body shaming as humor, the content doesn't age as well in 2025, the series remains popular on streaming with some major progressive moments for the time with episodes featuring The Simpsons star Dan Castellaneta playing Pete, a gay man, who bonds with Al as he reveals his husband is out dancing with Peggy in the season five episode, "Dance Show"; and Bearse in a dual role, not only as Marcy, but as Mandy, her lesbian cousin (reflecting on the actress's sexuality), who also bonds with Al in the season 11 episode "Lez Be Friends."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!