Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: christina applegate, Katey Sagal, married with children

Married… with Children: Katey Sagal Was "Safe Space" on Set: Applegate

Christina Applegate tells "Married... with Children" co-star Katey Sagal that she was a "safe space" on the Fox sitcom set and share memories.

Article Summary Christina Applegate praises Katey Sagal for being a "safe space" on the "Married... with Children" set.

Sagal's sobriety journey inspired Applegate to find strength and honesty.

Their bond extended to collaborations on shows like "Dead to Me".

"Married... with Children" reshaped sitcoms, now streaming on Hulu.

Christiana Applegate was a child star in every stretch of the imagination since her debut on the soap Days of Our Lives as an infant in 1972. Once she decided to pursue a career in acting, she would resume her on-screen roles in 1981's Jaws of Satan and Beatlemania. Making regular appearances on TV, she achieved her big break on the 1987 sitcom Married… with Children as part of the original primetime shows for Fox. Not only did the Ron Leavitt and Michael G. Moye-created series achieve success for 11 seasons, but it also helped change the face of sitcoms moving forward. It also elevated stars Ed O'Neill, Katey Sagal, and Applegate, who played the most popular characters Al, Peggy, and Kelly Bundy. Sagal reunited with Applegate on MeSsy, the podcast that the Anchorman star co-hosts with actor Jamie-Lynn Sigler MeSsy, where the co-stars reminisced about their time on the young network.

Married… with Children Star Christina Applegate Thanks Katey Sagal

"You were a safe space for me," Applegate told Sagal, who played her mother Peg on Married… with Children. "What made you so comforting to me is that you had lived. You had lived a lot of life and a lot of scarring and things had taken place and now you were on that side of strength, and I needed that. I needed that so badly in my life: a stable person. And you were that stability to me always. I always knew if I came to you with something or I cried that you would comfort me, that I'd feel safe."

The Futurama star revealed before taking on the show that she recently embraced sobriety. "It's so interesting because I was so new to my own inner journey because I was new to my own recovery journey, but along with that, I was learning very rapidly how to be honest with myself and to how important that is for all of us to be that way," she said. "And I did have that sense that there was nobody really for you too — I guess what I'm saying is I became very forthright with my journey, which I think opens the door for other people, i.e. you, Chrissy, to be forthright with yours."

Sagal, who starred in ABC's The Conners, appeared on Applegate's Netflix series Dead to Me for three episodes, reciprocated her co-star's words telling her, "And, you know, as you're saying I provided a safe space for you, you were also providing that for me," she continued. "Because I was learning so much about myself as a person that you would think would be a mature person." Sagal and Applegate, along with O'Neill; David Faustino, who played younger sibling Bud Bundy; and Amanda Bearse, who played neighbor Marcy Rhodes D'Arcy, appeared in all 11 seasons of Married. David Garrison, who played Marcy's first husband, Steve Rhodes, left in the middle of season four before returning periodically in seasons six, seven, and nine. Ted McGinley initially made his debut in the Season 4 holiday two-parter "It's a Bundyful Life" as Norman Jablonsky before getting recast as Marcy's second husband, Jefferson D'Arcy, in Season 5 and staying for the duration.

Married… with Children is available to stream on Hulu. For more on Applegate and Sagal, you can check out the video.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!