Marshals Official Trailer: Kayce Dutton's Ready to Write His Own Story

Arriving Sunday, March 1st, alongside Tracker and Watson, here's the official trailer for CBS's Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton)-starring Marshals.

CBS and EPs Taylor Sheridan and David Glasser's Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton)-starring (now "Y"-less) Marshals is set to be part of an impressive Sunday night lineup when it debuts on Sunday, March 1st, set between Justin Hartley-starring Tracker and Morris Chestnut-starring Watson. Now, we're getting our best look yet at the "Yellowstone" spinoff sequel series with the release of the official trailer (waiting for you above), as well as two new key art posters and an updated image gallery below:

Marshals Star Grimes: Yellowstone Spinoff Offers "Different Kayce"

During a red-carpet interview with The Hollywood Reporter from July, Grimes shared that he was a bit apprehensive about the idea of a spinoff focusing on his character because he believed that Yellowstone "ended so perfectly for Kayce. Having secured the "dream life" that his character always wanted, Grimes wasn't sure if there would be more of Kayce's story to tell. But after Showrunner Spencer Hudnut pitched him an idea that was "very, very good," Grimes saw Kayce's story taking an interesting direction in a way that "opens a whole new world for him," giving viewers a chance to see "a different Kayce than we've ever seen" over the course of the network series. Here's a look at the clip from Grimes's interview with The Hollywood Reporter, where he discussed the upcoming CBS series:

Luke Grimes shares that he was initially against the idea of a #Yellowstone spinoff for his character Kayce before hearing the concept for his upcoming show pic.twitter.com/jeD9n6qPnj — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 2, 2025 Show Full Tweet

With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana. Kayce and his teammates – Pete Calvin (Logan Marshall-Green), Belle Skinner (Arielle Kebbel), Andrea Cruz (Ash Santos) and Miles Kittle (Tatanka Means) – must balance the high psychological cost of serving as the last line of defense in the region's war on violence with their duty to their families, which for Kayce includes his son Tate (Brecken Merrill) and his confidantes Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) and Mo (Mo Brings Plenty) from the Broken Rock reservation.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Taylor Sheridan and David C. Glasser for 101 Studios, Grimes, John Linson, Art Linson, Showrunner Spencer Hudnut, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, and Bob Yari will serve as executive producers.

