Marshals: CBS Changes Title of Taylor Sheridan Series – But "Y"?

EPs Taylor Sheridan and David Glasser's Luke Grimes-starring "Yellowstone" spinoff series for CBS is now simply titled Marshals - but "Y"?

Good news, folks! We're less than two months away from the premiere of EPs Taylor Sheridan and David Glasser's Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton)-starring Y: Marshals. Actually, make that Y: Marshals. Though still a "Yellowstone" spinoff series, CBS is dropping the "Y" and going with just "Marshals." Give The Hollywood Reporter their flowers because they did some follow-up with the network to find out the reason. The first reason given was that "Y: Marshals" was always a working title, though it should be noted that the "Y" was included in pretty much everything that's been put out about the series up until now – including on teasers (like the one above) and key art posters (with the revised version waiting for you below). In response, the CBS spokesperson noted to THR that the "Y" was "always considered silent" within the company.

Back in October 2025, it was confirmed that Sheridan had signed a five-year television, film, and streaming deal with NBCUniversal that's set to get underway in 2029. David Glasser and his 101 Studios will be joining him, with Glasser having signed a first-look film and TV deal with the new studio that begins in March 2026 (after his company's current obligations at Paramount are fulfilled). NBCUniversal Entertainment head Donna Langley is said to have played an essential role in making the move happen.

Marshals Star Grimes: Yellowstone Spinoff Offers "Different Kayce"

During a red-carpet interview with The Hollywood Reporter from July, Grimes shared that he was a bit apprehensive about the idea of a spinoff focusing on his character because he believed that Yellowstone "ended so perfectly for Kayce. Having secured the "dream life" that his character always wanted, Grimes wasn't sure if there would be more of Kayce's story to tell. But after Showrunner Spencer Hudnut pitched him an idea that was "very, very good," Grimes saw Kayce's story taking an interesting direction in a way that "opens a whole new world for him," giving viewers a chance to see "a different Kayce than we've ever seen" over the course of the network series. Here's a look at the clip from Grimes's interview with The Hollywood Reporter, where he discussed the upcoming CBS series:

Luke Grimes shares that he was initially against the idea of a #Yellowstone spinoff for his character Kayce before hearing the concept for his upcoming show pic.twitter.com/jeD9n6qPnj — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 2, 2025 Show Full Tweet

With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana. Kayce and his teammates – Pete Calvin (Logan Marshall-Green), Belle Skinner (Arielle Kebbel), Andrea Cruz (Ash Santos) and Miles Kittle (Tatanka Means) – must balance the high psychological cost of serving as the last line of defense in the region's war on violence with their duty to their families, which for Kayce includes his son Tate (Brecken Merrill) and his confidantes Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) and Mo (Mo Brings Plenty) from the Broken Rock reservation.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Taylor Sheridan and David C. Glasser for 101 Studios, Grimes, John Linson, Art Linson, Showrunner Spencer Hudnut, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, and Bob Yari will serve as executive producers.

