Marvel "Werewolf by Night" Halloween Special Clues in Comics One-Shot?

For nearly a year, we've been covering the rumors and rumblings surrounding Marvel Studios & Disney+'s still-untitled Halloween special. So far, we've heard that Gael Garcia Bernal (Old, Station Eleven) is taking on the lead role and that the special would be introducing "Werewolf by Night" to the MCU. Then we heard that Laura Donnelly (HBO's The Nevers, STARZ's Outlander) had joined the project though character details were also being kept under wraps. Following that, Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino (The Batman, Thor: Love and Thunder) confirmed that he was directing the special (more on that below). Now thanks to a Marvel Comics announcement from earlier today, we might just have some major clues/confirmations on what's been reported.

Releasing on October 19th (and first reported on by Bleeding Cool), Marvel shared details on the comic Crypt of Shadows #1. With a creative team that includes Chris Cooper, Al Ewing, Danny Lore, Rebecca Roanhorse, Adam Warren, Chris Condon, Karen S. Darboe, Geoff Shaw, Ibrahim Moustafa, and more, the one-shot pays homage to the original 70's anthology series with a focus on "supernatural adventures starring Moon Knight, Wolverine, Elsa Bloodstone, Man-Thing, and Werewolf by Night, plus the return of Bloodline, the daughter of Blade who made her first appearance earlier this year in 'Free Comic Book Day: Avengers/X-Men #1.'" In addition, the giant-sized collection will include a Morbius story featuring Victoria Montesi ("Darkhold"). Considering the timing of when the book is expected to hit, the inclusion of "Werewolf by Night" and Elsa Bloodstone is particularly telling (with Donnelly rumored to be portraying Bloodstone).

When we discuss "Werewolf by Night," there are two versions to consider. In 1972's Marvel Spotlight #2, Jack Russell and his family's history of lycanthropy were first introduced- with Russell using his powers to fight big bads. Now let's flash ahead nearly 50 years (47, to be precise) to Werewolf by Night (Vol. 3) #1, which introduced the Taboo, Scot Eaton & Benjamin Jackendoff-created Jake Gomez. Gomez is a descendant of the Native American tribe Hopi that was cursed with lycanthropy. As for Donnelly, there was also some speculation that she could either be a new character or Nina Price, Russell's niece who not only carried the Lycan gene but was also bitten by a vampire- turning her into Vampire by Night.

Speaking exclusively with ComicBook.com last month, Giacchino not only confirmed that he's helming the special but also how excited he is about the project."I've been having a blast. It's an incredibly challenging process. I love it. Everyday, I've been having fun working on it, and we're in the middle of it," Giacchino revealed. "Hopefully, very soon we'll share a lot more about it. Yeah. There's not much I can't say other than I'm having a good time and I am working on something that I love. So, that's a win-win right there." Now let's see if we learn more this weekend at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC)…