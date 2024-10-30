Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: Marvel Studios, marvel zombies

Marvel Zombies Gets Spotlight in 2025 Trailer; Set for Next October

Set to be unleashed across Disney+ screens in October 2025, Marvel Studios released some new looks at the animated series Marvel Zombies.

Earlier this year, Marvel Studios' Head of Streaming, Television & Animation Brad Winderbaum shared a look at the four-episode, TV-MA-rated animated series Marvel Zombies. Previously, we learned that the "What If…?" spinoff series includes zombie versions of Ghost, Abomination, Captain Marvel, Scarlet Witch, Hawkeye, Okoye, and Captain America. On the not-quite-so-dead side, there were the non-zombie versions of Jimmy Woo, Kate Bishop, Yelena, Shang Chi, and Ms. Marvel. During D23, Winderbaum screened a preview of the series that spotlighted Wenwu, Shang-Chi, and Katy fighting against zombies. While The Ten Rings save a bitten Shang-Chi from the infection, Wenwu isn't so lucky.

After a five-year time jump, we witness Shang-Chi and Katy using The Ten Rings in a fight against some biker Skrulls that look like it was taken directly from the "Mad Max" playbook – wasteland and all. Except with a little Journey thrown into the mix. Now, thanks to Marvel Studios and its Disney+ 2025 trailer that was released today, we're getting a look at the animated series – and a whole lot of other projects. Oh, and were you looking for premiere dates? We're talking What If…? Season 3 on December 22nd, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man on January 29, Ironheart on June 24, Eyes of Wakanda on August 6, Marvel Zombies in October 2025, and Wonder Man in December 2025.

Marvel Zombies: Winderbaum on MCU & Horror

It's a level of horror that we haven't been treated to in the MCU until recently – and it doesn't look like Marvel will be shying away from it anytime soon. While making the rounds ahead of the debut of Kathryn Hahn-starring Agatha All Along, Winderbaum shared that the MCU is open to tackling a number of genres and themes. but viewers shouldn't expect a "one size fits all" approach – especially when it comes to horror.

"I think that it goes back to the filmmaker's intent," Winderbaum explained during an interview with EW while promoting the "WandaVision" spinoff series, noting that the MCU's previous walks on the horror side take distinctly different approaches. "The horror on screen in 'Agatha' is going to be different than the horror on screen in 'Marvel Zombies,' is going to be different than the horror on screen in 'Blade.' It was different than the horror on screen in 'Moon Knight.' It really depends on the vision of the filmmaker on what horror cues you're pulling from. And that's not just unique to horror. It's unique to any genre we're playing with. Obviously, there's many different ways to tell a story."

