Marvel Zombies Gets Unleashed on October 3rd; Image, Voice Cast Lineup

Along with an official image and the voice cast lineup, Marvel Television unleashed the premiere date for Marvel Zombies: October 3, 2025.

When it comes to Marvel Animation and Disney+'s four-episode, TV-MA-rated animated series Marvel Zombies, we've been learning quite a bit over the past several months. We know that the "What If…?" spinoff series includes zombie versions of Ghost, Abomination, Captain Marvel, Scarlet Witch, Hawkeye, Okoye, and Captain America. On the not-quite-so-dead side, we have the non-zombie versions of Jimmy Woo, Kate Bishop, Yelena, Shang Chi, and Ms. Marvel.

During a recent Disney fan event, Winderbaum screened a preview of the series that spotlighted Wenwu, Shang-Chi, and Katy fighting against zombies. While The Ten Rings save a bitten Shang-Chi from the infection, Wenwu isn't so lucky. After a five-year time jump, we witness Shang-Chi and Katy using The Ten Rings in a fight against some biker Skrulls that look like it was taken directly from the "Mad Max" playbook – wasteland and all. Except with a little Journey thrown into the mix.

Now, we have an official image to pass along showing a Zombie Thanos possessing the very last thing that you would want a living Thanos to have, let alone a living dead one. In addition, the official cast rundown includes Awkwafina, David Harbour, Simu Liu, Elizabeth Olsen, Randall Park, Florence Pugh, Hailee Steinfeld, Dominique Thorne, Iman Vellani, and Todd Williams. But we saved the best for last because Marvel Zombies will be terrifying our streaming screens on October 3, 2025.

Produced by Marvel Animation, Disney+'s Marvel Zombies stemmed from a teleplay by Zeb Wells and was directed by Bryan Andrews – with the story written by Wells and Andrews. Wells, Andrews, Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt serve as executive producers – with Danielle Costa and Carrie Wassenaar producing.

Marvel Zombies: Winderbaum on MCU & Horror

The upcoming animated series is expected to be a level of horror that we haven't been treated to in the MCU until recently – and it doesn't look like Marvel will be shying away from it anytime soon. While making the rounds ahead of the debut of Kathryn Hahn-starring Agatha All Along, Winderbaum shared that the MCU is open to tackling a number of genres and themes. but viewers shouldn't expect a "one size fits all" approach – especially when it comes to horror.

"I think that it goes back to the filmmaker's intent," Winderbaum explained during an interview with EW while promoting the "WandaVision" spinoff series, noting that the MCU's previous walks on the horror side take distinctly different approaches. "The horror on screen in 'Agatha' is going to be different than the horror on screen in 'Marvel Zombies,' is going to be different than the horror on screen in 'Blade.' It was different than the horror on screen in 'Moon Knight.' It really depends on the vision of the filmmaker on what horror cues you're pulling from. And that's not just unique to horror. It's unique to any genre we're playing with. Obviously, there's many different ways to tell a story."

