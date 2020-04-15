Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7 Sets Agent Carter Crossover

With ABC's Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. set for their final mission and final season to start Wednesday, May 27, at 10 p.m. ET, Coulson (Clark Cregg) and our Agents find themselves stranded in 1931 New York City and racing the clock (one more time) to get the answers they need to prevent disaster for the past, present, and future of our world. How they're able to fix history and get back to their own time (obviously) remains a secret, but the series and EW are giving fans an exclusive first-look at a familiar face who should be helping them find those answers. Agent Carter star Daniel Sousa (Enver Gjokaj) is set to make a guest appearance this season, which means viewers will see the first official, non-flashback crossover between the two series.

For Gjokaj, the opportunity to return to the role was a pleasant surprise: "It wasn't anywhere near my brain. I would've been thrilled at any moment for it to come back, but I think as an actor you don't have time. You just have to move on to the next project." Co-showrunners Maurissa Tancharoen and Jed Whedon promise Agent Carter fans they'll get a chance to see a different side to Sousa, including some shared screen time with Coulson. Gjokaj believes that their dynamic might just prove a little surprising to viewers: "What's unexpectedly, for me, really fun is that we realized once we got Coulson and [Sousa] in the same scene that they're very similar."

Last summer, executive producer and then-head of Marvel Television Jeph Loeb discussed the series' end as well as what fans can expect last summer. Knowing that wouldn't be another season to follow allowed the final season to operate without a safety net, which Loeb believes only benefits the series: "When you know that's what you're doing, you can take greater risks, of life and death. Those kinds of decisions suddenly now are real on the table because you're not playing how do we undo this when we get to the next season. You're playing that this is going to be the end of the story."

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. stars Clark Gregg as Phil Coulson, Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson, Ming-Na Wen as Agent Melinda May, Elizabeth Henstridge as Agent Jemma Simmons, Iain De Caestecker as Agent Leopold Fitz, Henry Simmons as Director Alphonso "Mack" MacKenzie, Natalia Cordova-Buckley as Elena "Yo-Yo" Rodriguez and Jeff Ward as Deke Shaw. Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. was co-created by Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon, and Maurissa Tancharoen, who also serve as executive producers along with Jeffrey Bell and Loeb.