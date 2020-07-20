Marvel's Storyboards: Joe Quesada Takes Tour of Storytelling Process

Even with this year's Comic-Con International (aka SDCC) being forced to go with an "@Home" edition, that doesn't mean there still isn't that "new geek feel" to the week. Helping set the tone early is Marvel Entertainment, who announced that they will be premiering its new series Marvel's Storyboards on Thursday, July 23, with the first season (a second season is set for later this year) available for free on Marvel's YouTube channel and Marvel.com.

"After doing this show, I've been personally blown away by the sheer talent and passion that each of these storytellers brings to their work, and I hope that our fans will feel the same," said Joe Quesada (Marvel's Hero Project, Marvel 616), EVP and Creative Director of Marvel Entertainment. "The show takes us on the ice with an Olympic legend and then puts us on to the stage where art, humor and truth collide. It sits us behind the piano with one of the greatest songwriters of our time, and then treks us up the side of a daunting mountain – and that's all just a glimpse of what we have in store!"

Hosted by Quesada, the unscripted series explores the origin stories and inspirations of storytellers across all mediums, backgrounds, and experiences at their favorite spots throughout New York City and beyond. The series is set to air in two, six-episode seasons, spotlighting a variety of visionary, critically-acclaimed storytellers, including Bobby Lopez (EGOT winning songwriter, Frozen, Avenue Q), Johnny Weir (former Olympic figure skater), Christian Borle (Something Rotten, Smash), Margaret Stohl (Life of Captain Marvel), Hugh Jackman (Wolverine), Sasheer Zamata (SNL), Ed Viesturs (high-altitude mountaineer), Natalia Cordova-Buckley (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Nelson Figueroa (former MLB pitcher for the New York Mets), Gillian Jacobs (Community, Love), Samhita Mukhopadhyay (Executive Editor, Teen Vogue), and Taboo (Black Eyed Peas).

"Whether you choose to speak through your words or through your actions, we are all storytellers with something to share. Marvel's Storyboards captures that spirit and drive behind some of the most incredible voices across film, television, music, theater, sports, journalism, and beyond," said Quesada. "With all of us now spending so much more time at home, we felt it was more important than ever to make these inspirational stories accessible to as many people as possible and share them with the world. We are thrilled to debut Marvel's Storyboards for all our fans this summer!"