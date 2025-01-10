Posted in: Amazon Studios, Games, TV | Tagged: Amazon MGM Studios, Jennifer Hale, mass effect

Mass Effect Voice Actors Should Get Shot at TV Series Roles: Hale

Mass Effect games star Jennifer Hale on why voice actors deserve a chance to join Amazon-MGM's upcoming live-action series adaptation.

To say the Mass Effect helped build an empire for developer BioWare would be an understatement since the original game's release in 2007. Even as the franchise spawned three sequels along with the trilogy remake called Legendary Edition, the company expanded, creating another empire, shedding its Baldur's Gate legacy and moving into the high fantasy Dragon Age franchise. Things are only getting bigger with Amazon MGM Studios developing a live-action Mass Effect TV series since its announcement in November 2024. As the original voice of the female incarnation of lead Commander Shepard since the original game, star Jennifer Hale was asked about her thoughts on the series and wants an opportunity for the voice cast to get an equal chance to participate.

Mass Effect Star Jennifer Hale's Hope Amazon MGM Will Let Franchise Voice Actors in on the Live-Action Pie

"You will always get a yes vote from me on Shepard coming back in any form," Hale told Eurogamer. "That was such a gift, and it's a gift I will always be extremely joyful to receive." As far as her thoughts on Shepard, since players could pick the character's gender, "I never supposed to tell creators what to do," she said, offering the tongue-in-cheek response of FemShep preference. "The only thing I must say about that TV series is I want to play! Any capacity, I will be there with bells on!"

"I think they'd be really smart to pull as much of the original cast into the show in cameos and Easter eggs and recurring and regular [roles] as possible," Hale elaborated on how the series could pull off the nods for the fans. "I think that would be an absolutely genius move. The voice acting community are some of the most brilliant performers I've ever met… they're the most gifted, hard-working, adept, skilled people I've ever met in my life in the acting field. So, I'm ready for the smart production company that stops overlooking that gold mine. I fully volunteer to be on the show."

From the franchise alone, BioWare hired a mix of accomplished voice actors along with those who have had experience in both voiceover and live-action worlds like Keith David, Seth Green, Lance Henriksen, Marina Sirtis, Armin Shimerman, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Adam Baldwin, Claudia Black, Tricia Helfer, Michael Hogan, Carrie-Anne Moss, Martin Sheen, Phil LaMarr, and Robin Sachs. I would definitely provide seats for the likes of Kimberly Brooks, Ali Hillis, Mark Meer, Fred Tatasciore, Cam Clarke, Kath Soucie, and Jessica Chobot. Perhaps when Mass Effect finally premieres, they can learn from the failures of a certain other space video game franchise-turned-live-action series in Paramount+'s Halo, which was canceled after two seasons. For more, you can check out the entire interview.

