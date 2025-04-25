Posted in: Funcom, Games, Video Games | Tagged: dune, Dune: Awakening

Dune: Awakening Announces Massive Beta Testing Week

Dune: Awakening will be holding a special Beta Weekend in mid-May, as they have released a new story trailer to check out

Article Summary Dune: Awakening hosts its largest Beta Weekend on May 9-12, inviting many new players.

No NDA for Beta Weekend, allowing players to share gameplay and stream online openly.

Unlock Beta access via Dune's Steam Page or Global LAN Party Broadcast on May 10.

Catch the LAN Party Broadcast from London and PAX East with exclusive Beta key giveaways.

Funcom revealed their plans for more testing for Dune: Awakening happening next month, with a specific large-scale Beta Weekend. The event will take place from May 9-12, with a LAN Party broadcast happening on May 10, giving those who signed up for it a chance to experience the game while they continue to fine-tune things for release. With the news came a new story trailer, which we have for you here, along with details on the Beta from the team.

Dune: Awakening – Large-Scale Beta Weekend – May 9-12

From May 9 until May 12, the largest Beta yet will take place, with a huge number of new players joining compared to previous closed Betas. Players can get a taste of both spice and story in the large-scale Beta weekend, featuring the first 20 hours of the game and most of Act 1 of the story. Unlike previous Betas, this one has no NDA, meaning all information is open to share, and the game can be streamed for all to see. Players have a chance to get access to the Beta weekend by going to Dune: Awakening's Steam Page where they can wishlist and request access, or by getting one of tens of thousands of Beta codes that will be given out during the Global LAN Party Broadcast on May 10 All you need to do is watch!

Global LAN Party Broadcast – May 10

On May 10, players can catch the Global Dune: Awakening LAN Party Broadcast, streamed from both London and PAX East. Throughout this massive event, we will jump to many other locations around the world to check in with special guests (lineup to be announced). Viewers will enjoy lead developers discussing the game, and various content creators facing off against each other in an exciting in-game competition. To get access to the Beta weekend, this is the place to be, as tens of thousands of Beta keys will be handed out during the broadcast to those watching. Keys can be used to get immediate access to the Dune: Awakening Beta weekend.

