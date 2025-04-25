Posted in: Bethesda Softworks, DOOM, Games, Video Games | Tagged: DOOM: The Dark Ages

DOOM: The Dark Ages Reveals New Location Via PS5

Get a look at a new location in DOOM: The Dark Ages, as we geta dev-guided tour of the Cosmic Realm through the lens of the PS5

Article Summary Discover the Cosmic Realm in DOOM: The Dark Ages' latest PS5 video reveal.

Experience intense battles with new weapons like the Shield Saw and Mecha Dragon.

Uncover the DOOM Slayer's epic origin story in this action-packed FPS adventure.

Explore massive levels filled with mystery, challenges, and sinister secrets.

Bethesda Softworks teamed with Sony today to release a new video for DOOM: The Dark Ages, as they show off a new location in the upcoming FPS title. The video, which we have for you here, shows off the Cosmic Realm, with a guided tour from the developers showing off the enemies, landscape, and more that you'll encounter as this version of the DOOM Slayer. Enjoy the video as the game is still set to be released for PC and consoles on May 15, 2025.

DOOM: The Dark Ages

As the super weapon of gods and kings, shred enemies with devastating favorites like the Super Shotgun while also wielding a variety of new bone-chewing weapons, including the versatile Shield Saw. Players will stand and fight on the demon-infested battlefields in the vicious, grounded combat the original DOOM is famous for. Take flight atop the new fierce Mecha Dragon, stand tall in a massive Atlan mech, and beat demons to a pulp with the newly enhanced glory kill system. Only the Slayer has the power to wield these devastating tools of mayhem.

Experience the origin story of the DOOM Slayer's rage in this epic, cinematic, and action-packed story. Bound to serve as the super weapon of gods and kings, the DOOM Slayer fends off demon hordes as their leader seeks to destroy the Slayer and become the only one that is feared. Witness the creation of a legend as the Slayer takes on all of Hell and turns the tide of the war. In his quest to crush the legions of Hell, the Slayer must take the fight to never-before-seen realms. Mystery, challenges, and rewards lurk in every shadow of ruined castles, epic battlefields, dark forests, ancient hellscapes, and worlds beyond. Armed with the viciously powerful Shield Saw, cut through a dark world of menace and secrets in id's largest and most expansive levels to date.

